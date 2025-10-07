2025 Mahindra Thar: Old vs New; What’s Changed, What Could Have

Mahindra has updated the Thar in 2025 with not quite a facelift, but more than a mid-cycle refresh. At a base price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Thar brings a few updated aesthetics, cabin enhancements, and much-needed features, while retaining much of the original’s mechanical DNA. Here’s a comparison between the old Thar and the 2025 version, highlighting what’s new, what’s carried over, and whether the changes are enough to sway buyers.

What Could Have Changed

Powertrains and Drivetrains: The 2025 Thar retains the same trio of engines: the 1.5-litre diesel, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol. Transmission options (manual and automatic) stay unchanged. Off-road hardware, 4x4 capability, and mechanical layout remain identical.

Exterior Design: There’s no structural overhaul, which means the suspension, underpinnings, wheelbase, and key design elements are consistent. It could have gotten a newer face with tweaked headlamps/tail lamps, and a few tweaks to the body shell.

What’s New: Design & Styling Tweaks

Only noticeable change comes in the form of the body-coloured grille upfront, and a dual-tone front bumper — inspired by the Roxx

At the rear, the spare wheel mount features a rear-view camera. The rear windscreen now features a dedicated wiper and washer. The fuel-filler cap loses its keyed lock, replaced with an internal switch for convenience.

New paint options: Mahindra introduces two new colours: Tango Red and Battleship Grey. While the red was available before, the grey looks upmarket.

Inside: Cabin Upgrades & Feature Additions

This is where the 2025 Thar sees its most noticeable upgrades:

Roxx-inspired cabin: Soft-touch door pads, grab handles for easier ingress, and an armrest with storage and cupholders are new additions.

Rear passengers now get dedicated AC vents and a USB Type-C port.

Infotainment & connectivity: The outgoing Thar’s monochrome or basic screen is replaced by a 10.25-inch touchscreen supporting smartphone integration. A 65W USB-C port and a wireless charging pad are added. However, the driver’s instrument cluster remains analogue.

Ergonomics & convenience: Window switches, which were previously placed on the centre console, have now returned to their original location on the door pads, where they belong. The centre console also gets a repositioned handbrake lever as the space is taken up by two cup-holders.

Variant Range & Pricing

Mahindra deploys a revised variant nomenclature: LXT and AXT. Prices span from Rs 9.99 lakh for the base AXT MT to Rs 16.99 lakh for the top-spec LXT AT in 4x4 AT guise. Though the base price may seem aggressive, top variants carry a slight price premium. This update focuses on what matters to modern users, but it was an apt time to get a proper facelift. Either way, this 2025 Thar remains a lifestyle vehicle which has a cult following but is reserved for a few.