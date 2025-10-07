2025 Mahindra Thar: Old vs New; What’s Changed, What Could Have
- Roxx-inspired interior includes bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, armrest, cup holders, soft-touch panels, rear AC vents, and Type-C charging ports
- Body-coloured grille, new dual-tone bumper, rear camera, and fresh colour options like Tango Red and Battleship Grey
- Retains the powertrain and its robust 4x4 setup
Mahindra has updated the Thar in 2025 with not quite a facelift, but more than a mid-cycle refresh. At a base price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Thar brings a few updated aesthetics, cabin enhancements, and much-needed features, while retaining much of the original’s mechanical DNA. Here’s a comparison between the old Thar and the 2025 version, highlighting what’s new, what’s carried over, and whether the changes are enough to sway buyers.
What Could Have Changed
Also Read: Updated Mahindra Thar Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Borrows Cabin And Features From Roxx
- Powertrains and Drivetrains: The 2025 Thar retains the same trio of engines: the 1.5-litre diesel, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol. Transmission options (manual and automatic) stay unchanged. Off-road hardware, 4x4 capability, and mechanical layout remain identical.
- Exterior Design: There’s no structural overhaul, which means the suspension, underpinnings, wheelbase, and key design elements are consistent. It could have gotten a newer face with tweaked headlamps/tail lamps, and a few tweaks to the body shell.
What’s New: Design & Styling Tweaks
- Only noticeable change comes in the form of the body-coloured grille upfront, and a dual-tone front bumper — inspired by the Roxx
- At the rear, the spare wheel mount features a rear-view camera. The rear windscreen now features a dedicated wiper and washer. The fuel-filler cap loses its keyed lock, replaced with an internal switch for convenience.
- New paint options: Mahindra introduces two new colours: Tango Red and Battleship Grey. While the red was available before, the grey looks upmarket.
Inside: Cabin Upgrades & Feature Additions
Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
This is where the 2025 Thar sees its most noticeable upgrades:
- Roxx-inspired cabin: Soft-touch door pads, grab handles for easier ingress, and an armrest with storage and cupholders are new additions.
- Rear passengers now get dedicated AC vents and a USB Type-C port.
- Infotainment & connectivity: The outgoing Thar’s monochrome or basic screen is replaced by a 10.25-inch touchscreen supporting smartphone integration. A 65W USB-C port and a wireless charging pad are added. However, the driver’s instrument cluster remains analogue.
- Ergonomics & convenience: Window switches, which were previously placed on the centre console, have now returned to their original location on the door pads, where they belong. The centre console also gets a repositioned handbrake lever as the space is taken up by two cup-holders.
Variant Range & Pricing
Also Read: 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features
Mahindra deploys a revised variant nomenclature: LXT and AXT. Prices span from Rs 9.99 lakh for the base AXT MT to Rs 16.99 lakh for the top-spec LXT AT in 4x4 AT guise. Though the base price may seem aggressive, top variants carry a slight price premium. This update focuses on what matters to modern users, but it was an apt time to get a proper facelift. Either way, this 2025 Thar remains a lifestyle vehicle which has a cult following but is reserved for a few.
