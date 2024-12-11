Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6Kia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryKia SyrosLotus EmiraLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount

The Thar Earth edition, launched in February this year, bags the maximum discount.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra offers massive year-end discounts on the Thar
  • Cash discounts and accessory kits are on offer
  • The discount ranges from Rs 56,000 to 3.06 lakh

Mahindra Auto has introduced year-end discounts for its highly popular second-generation Thar. Launched in 2020, the Thar 3-door has been one of the brand’s best-selling models in India. Until the Thar Roxx arrived, the 3-door derivative had been one of the most sought-after vehicles from the homegrown automaker’s stable. It is now being offered with substantial year-end discounts going up to Rs 3.06 lakh.  Here is a breakdown of the discounts offered for Mahindra’s lifestyle off-roader in December 2024. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit

 

2024 Mahindra Thar 8

 

The maximum benefit is available on the Thar Earth Edition, which was launched in February 2024. This edition wears a ‘Desert Fury’ satin matte paint finish and is based on the LX variant. Buyers can avail themselves of a Rs 2.75 lakh cash discount along with complementary accessories worth Rs 25,000. The Earth Edition, available in both petrol and diesel versions, is priced between Rs 15.40 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

 

Mahindra Thar 2 WD 24 2023 01 08 T07 39 39 947 Z

Other Thar variants are also included in the year-end discounts. The 2WD (RWD) LX AT variant is being offered with a discount of Rs 1.31 lakh, while the 2WD Diesel MT variant has a Rs 56,000 reduction, which also applies to the AX Optional MT variant. Meanwhile, the 4WD variants, available in both petrol and diesel, come with a discount of Rs 1.06 lakh, which includes Rs 25,000 worth of bundled accessories. Prices for the Mahindra Thar start at Rs 11.35 lakh and go up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

The Mahindra Thar is available with three engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered in both RWD and 4x4 configurations, and paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is exclusive to the 4x4 models and also comes with manual and automatic gearbox options. Additionally, the RWD variants feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available only with a manual transmission.

 

Discounts differ from city to city. Please check with your nearest Mahindra Dealership. 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar discounts# Mahindra Thar SUV# Discounts on Mahindra cars# Year-End Discounts on Cars# Year-End Discounts# Cars# Discounts on cars# Auto News# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The entire Maruti Suzuki Nexa lineup is being offered with benefits in the form of cash discounts, accessories kits, and more.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The Honda City is offered with maximum benefits, followed by the second-gen Honda Amaze.
    Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh
  • The latest electric SUV from Mahindra, which will commercially roll out in February 2025, found itself in the middle of a controversy over its name, which overlapped with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit
  • The Mahindra BE 6e, which is set to go on sale in India in February 2025, has landed in hot water over its name, which overlaps with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    IndiGo vs Mahindra: Airline Files Lawsuit Against BE 6e Name Of New E-SUV; M&M Responds
  • Previewed by the near-production XUV.e8 concept back in 2022, the electric alternative to the XUV 700 is expected to be Mahindra’s next EV to hit Indian markets.
    All-Electric Mahindra XUV700 Images Leaked; Likely To Be Named XEV 7e

Latest News

  • The Thar Earth edition, launched in February this year, bags the maximum discount.
    Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The ninth-generation Toyota Camry has arrived in India with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Here are a few detailed shots of Toyota’s premium sedan.
    2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures
  • Kawasaki models such as the Ninja 650, Z900, and Versys 650 among others are on the year-end discount list for 2024.
    Kawasaki India Rolls Out Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Models
  • Solely offered in one variant, the new model gets a completely revamped design, alongside a range of new features
    2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh
  • Apart from the slightly higher displacement motor, the Ninja 1100SX looks identical to the Ninja 1000SX
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX India Launch Soon
  • With a limited production run of just 1000 units, the motorcycle comes with a bespoke special Tricolore livery
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore unveiled
  • The plant, which is expected to start manufacturing by the end of 2026, will have a target capacity of up to 50 GWh annually
    Stellantis and CATL To Build €4.1 Billion LFP Battery Plant
  • The Leapmotor B10 is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture, and is the first model in the company’s B-Series
    Leapmotor B10 Specifications Revealed In China
  • The company said it is investigating the December 5 incident of the Chetak emitting smoke with initial findings suggesting that there was no fire or thermal runaway.
    Bajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video

Research More on Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar
8.2

Mahindra Thar

Starts at ₹ 11.25 - 17.6 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Thar Specifications
View Thar Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved