Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount

Mahindra Auto has introduced year-end discounts for its highly popular second-generation Thar. Launched in 2020, the Thar 3-door has been one of the brand’s best-selling models in India. Until the Thar Roxx arrived, the 3-door derivative had been one of the most sought-after vehicles from the homegrown automaker’s stable. It is now being offered with substantial year-end discounts going up to Rs 3.06 lakh. Here is a breakdown of the discounts offered for Mahindra’s lifestyle off-roader in December 2024.

The maximum benefit is available on the Thar Earth Edition, which was launched in February 2024. This edition wears a ‘Desert Fury’ satin matte paint finish and is based on the LX variant. Buyers can avail themselves of a Rs 2.75 lakh cash discount along with complementary accessories worth Rs 25,000. The Earth Edition, available in both petrol and diesel versions, is priced between Rs 15.40 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Other Thar variants are also included in the year-end discounts. The 2WD (RWD) LX AT variant is being offered with a discount of Rs 1.31 lakh, while the 2WD Diesel MT variant has a Rs 56,000 reduction, which also applies to the AX Optional MT variant. Meanwhile, the 4WD variants, available in both petrol and diesel, come with a discount of Rs 1.06 lakh, which includes Rs 25,000 worth of bundled accessories. Prices for the Mahindra Thar start at Rs 11.35 lakh and go up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar is available with three engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered in both RWD and 4x4 configurations, and paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is exclusive to the 4x4 models and also comes with manual and automatic gearbox options. Additionally, the RWD variants feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available only with a manual transmission.

Discounts differ from city to city. Please check with your nearest Mahindra Dealership.