Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh
- Star Edition petrol priced at Rs 17.85 lakh
- Diesel prices start at Rs 16.85 lakh
- Available only with 4x2 drivetrain
Mahindra has launched a new special edition based on the Thar Roxx named the Star Edition. Priced from Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the Roxx Star Edition gets cosmetic differences from the standard SUV and is being offered with petrol and diesel engine options in rear-wheel-drive configuration. Full prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Petrol AT 4x2
|Rs 17.85 lakh
|Diesel MT 4x2
|Rs 16.85 lakh
|Diesel AT 4x2
|Rs 18.35 lakh
Starting from the exterior, the biggest difference is the Citrine Yellow paint finish - a colour not offered on the standard Roxx. Buyers can additionally opt for the special edition in Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black. Adding to the new exterior colour are blacked-out cosmetic details such as a piano black grille and 19-inch alloy wheels. The special edition also features variant-specific badging on the C-pillar.
Inside, the cabin is now finished in black leatherette upholstery with suede accents as opposed to ivory white or mocha brown on the standard SUV. In terms of features, the special edition gets all the bells and whistles, including ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon sound system and all LED lighting.
On the mechanical side, the special edition is offered with both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options solely in rear-wheel-drive spec. The former is offered solely with an automatic gearbox, while the diesel can be optioned with either a manual or automatic.
