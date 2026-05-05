UK-India FTA Impact: CBU Range Rover Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 75 Lakh
- JLR India cuts prices of Range Rover models imported from the UK
- The two SUVs affected are - Range Rover SV and the Range Rover Sport SV
- Price of locally assembled models will not be impacted by the FTA
The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has finally brought in some actual good news for Range Rover fans. In anticipation of the FTA implementation, Jaguar Land Rover India has revised the prices of select Range Rover models that are imported to the country as Completely Built-Up (CBU) units. These include the Range Rover SV and the Range Rover Sport SV, which are now cheaper by Rs. 75 lakh and Rs. 40 lakh, respectively.
Also Read: High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement
After the price cut, the brand’s flagship SUV – the Range Rover SV, which was earlier priced at Rs. 4.25 crore, is now available for Rs. 3.50 crore. On the other hand, the Range Rover Sport SV, which was earlier priced at Rs. 2.75 crore, will now cost customers Rs. 2.35 crore (all prices ex-showroom, India).
The Range Rover Sport SV, which was earlier priced at Rs. 2.75 crore, will now cost customers Rs. 2.35 crore
Commenting on the change, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “In anticipation of the India-UK FTA being implemented, we are pleased to extend its benefits to our clients. The updated pricing of Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV underscores our customer-first approach and commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients. We're confident that this FTA will allow more clients to experience the highly desirable and aspirational SV portfolio and further strengthen the JLR India growth story.”
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Land Rover Defender Octa Crowned Luxury SUV Of The Year
The FTA will not impact CBU models like Defender as they are manufactured in Slovakia and not UK
What’s worth mentioning is that prices of the locally made JLR vehicles – both Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi Knocked Down (SKD) – will not be affected by the FTA. This includes models like - Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport.
Prices of other CBU models imported by JLR – namely Defender and Discovery – will also remain unchanged. That’s because they are manufactured in Slovakia, Europe and hence do not fall under the purview of the UK-India FTA.
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