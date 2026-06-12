Maserati Partners With Navnit Motors For Sales & Service In Western India

Maserati has announced a new partner to manage sales and aftersales for its vehicles in Western India – Navnit Motors. The new partnership was announced on Friday, June 12, 2026, with Navnit Motors currently in the process of renovating the Maserati showroom set to open in Mumbai. The new showroom will be located in Bandra Kurla Complex and will handle sales and after-sales for all Maserati cars.

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Navnit Motors brings significant experience in handling high-end automotive brands, with the company also a dealer partner for fellow Italian exotic carmaker Ferrari as well as brands such as BMW and JLR.

Also read: Maserati Delivers India’s First Bespoke Grecale Fuoriserie And One-Off GranCabrio Trofeo



“Over the past year, we have expanded our network with partners in Delhi and Bangalore, and the addition of Navnit Motors in Mumbai marks another important step in strengthening our ability to serve clients across Western and Central India,” said Maher Abdalla, Managing Director, Maserati Middle East Africa, India, and Turkey.



Maserati says that its entire range of vehicles will be available to prospective clients in India, including the Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio and the MCPura (including the GT2 Stradale). Buyers can opt between petrol and EV powertrains for the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

Also Read: Maserati MCPura Launched In India At Rs 4.12 Crore

