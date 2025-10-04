Maserati MCPura Launched In India At Rs 4.12 Crore
- Maserati MCPura Launched in India
- Made its global debut in July 2025
- Continues to be powered by the 3.0 litre V6
Just three months after its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Maserati MCPura has now arrived in India. Alongside it, the carmaker has also introduced the convertible version, the MCPura Cielo. The MCPura is priced at Rs 4.12 crore, while the Cielo costs Rs 5.12 crore (ex-showroom). The MCPura is essentially a refreshed version of the MC20, featuring subtle design updates while retaining the same mechanical setup.
Also Read: Porsche Cayenne EV Interior Revealed: Curved 'Flow' Touchscreen, AR HUD And More
On the design front, the most noticeable update is the revised front bumper, which Maserati says enhances aerodynamic efficiency. The MCPura also comes with an updated colour palette, adding several new paint options to the lineup. Moreover, it now rides on freshly designed alloy wheels that set it apart from the previous model.
The new Maserati supercar stands out with its butterfly wing doors, and, on the Cielo convertible, a retractable glass roof. Inside, the layout remains largely unchanged, though the seats are upholstered in Alcantara with laser-etched detailing. Moreover, with a carbon fibre monocoque, Maserati claims the coupe weighs under 1500 kg.
Also Read: New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch On October 17; 100 Units To Be Imported In 2025
On the powertrain front, it gets the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that churns out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The MC20 has four driving modes, i.e. Sports, Corsa, GT and Wet.
