logo
New Delhi

Maserati MCPura Launched In India At Rs 4.12 Crore

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
2025-10-04 16:36:30
Follow us on
Maserati MCPura Launched In India At Rs 4.12 Crore
Key Highlights
  • Maserati MCPura Launched in India
  • Made its global debut in July 2025
  • Continues to be powered by the 3.0 litre V6

Just three months after its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Maserati MCPura has now arrived in India. Alongside it, the carmaker has also introduced the convertible version, the MCPura Cielo. The MCPura is priced at Rs 4.12 crore, while the Cielo costs Rs 5.12 crore (ex-showroom). The MCPura is essentially a refreshed version of the MC20, featuring subtle design updates while retaining the same mechanical setup.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne EV Interior Revealed: Curved 'Flow' Touchscreen, AR HUD And More

Maserati MC Pura Unveiled At Goodwood Festival of Speed

On the design front, the most noticeable update is the revised front bumper, which Maserati says enhances aerodynamic efficiency. The MCPura also comes with an updated colour palette, adding several new paint options to the lineup. Moreover, it now rides on freshly designed alloy wheels that set it apart from the previous model.

Maserati MC Pura Launched In India Price Details Specs 2

The new Maserati supercar stands out with its butterfly wing doors, and, on the Cielo convertible, a retractable glass roof. Inside, the layout remains largely unchanged, though the seats are upholstered in Alcantara with laser-etched detailing. Moreover, with a carbon fibre monocoque, Maserati claims the coupe weighs under 1500 kg.

Also Read: New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch On October 17; 100 Units To Be Imported In 2025

Maserati MC Pura Launched In India Price Details Specs 1

On the powertrain front, it gets the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that churns out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The MC20 has four driving modes, i.e. Sports, Corsa, GT and Wet.

# Maserati MCPura# Maserati MCPura Launched# Maserati MCPura Price# Maserati MCPura Details# Maserati India# Maserati MC20# Maserati MCPura Cielo# Cars# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura
Maserati MCPura
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Popular Maserati Models

Latest Cars

  • Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen
    Aircross X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.35 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maserati MCPura Launched In India At Rs 4.12 Crore