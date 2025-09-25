New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch On October 17; 100 Units To Be Imported In 2025

October will witness the launch of an all-new Skoda, as the eagerly anticipated Skoda Octavia RS will finally reach Indian shores next month. Skoda India has confirmed it will open pre-bookings for the spicy sedan on October 6 and announce the price for the Octavia RS on October 17. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, confirmed to carandbike that deliveries of the Octavia RS will begin on November 6. Gupta also told carandbike the company has decided to import 100 units of the performance sedan to begin with this year, and that it may consider bringing in more cars “based on demand”.

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Skoda Kylaq Prices To Be Slashed By Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh From Sept 22

Latest RS is based on the facelifted Octavia.

“We are [importing] the Octavia RS 245 under the GSR 870 rule; basically, you need to have a UK or Japan specification. So, our cars are UK spec but made in Czech Republic”, Gupta told carandbike during a media interaction.

India had its first glimpse of the fourth-generation Octavia RS at the start of 2025, as it was part of Skoda’s impressive Auto Expo display. The launch of the RS will also mark the return of the Octavia nameplate in the Indian market after a near two-and-a-half-year hiatus, with the standard Octavia having been shelved back in 2023. The last time Skoda introduced an Octavia RS in India was all the way back in 2020, when the RS 245 was introduced as a full import, with just 200 units allocated for India.

With 261 bhp on tap, this will be the most potent Skoda to come to India till date.

The RS coming to India is based on the facelifted Octavia and will be available only in a single variant. While there will be five colours to choose from – Mamba Green, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black and Candy White – there will be no option to change the 19-inch ‘Elias’ anthracite wheels or add any other equipment to the car.

Also Read: Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates

Under the hood, the Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine – paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic – churning out a peak 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 6.4 seconds, and top speed is 250 kmph.

All-black interior with suede and leather to emphasise the car's sporty character.

The UK-spec Octavia is well-equipped, fitted with a head-up display, 360-degree cameras, 10 airbags, 12.9-inch touchscreen, powered front sports seats with memory, heating and massage functions and a Canton sound system, among other features.

However, it misses out on a sunroof, and lacks dynamic chassis control (DCC), which is available as a Rs 1.44 lakh optional extra in the UK. Gupta explained the company could not make any changes to the standard UK-spec car to adhere to the regulation under which the Octavia RS is being imported into India.

Prices for the Octavia RS are expected to be in the range of Rs 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom), which would place it in unique territory with no direct rivals to speak of.