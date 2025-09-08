HomeNews & Reviews
Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates

The Vision O concept showcases the brand’s future design language for estates.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Vision O portrays Skoda’s future design language for Estate cars
  • Measures 4850 mm in length; Has over 650 litres of boot space
  • Production version planned for post 2030

Skoda has pulled the wraps off the Vision O, an electric estate concept that hints at the brand’s future design language and in-car tech. Built as a showcase of what’s to come in the next generation of Skoda’s estate cars, the Vision O has been unveiled at the ongoing Munich Motor Show. Skoda says that this latest concept focuses on user experience and efficiency.  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range

  

Skoda Vision O: Exterior

Skoda Vision O Unveiled

The Vision O displays a minimalist design language and appears to prioritise aerodynamics. The front end features a wide, enclosed grille design with a continuous lighting element known as the ‘Tech-loop’, flanked by wide headlights and an illuminated Skoda badge which sits at the top. 

  

Other exterior details include hidden door handles, active air vents, and aerodynamic wheels. At 4,850 mm in length, the Vision O keeps the elongated proportions typical of estate cars, albeit on the plus side. Moreover, a panoramic roof, black contrast roof, and tinted windows contribute to a more streamlined silhouette.  

Skoda Vision O Unveiled

At the rear, the estate-style layout results in an extended body with a gently sloping roofline connecting the glass that ends sharply at the tailgate. The lightbars stretch from the sides toward the rear, forming a wraparound effect, while a separate block-like set of lamps is positioned below. 

 

Also Read: IAA 2025: Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept Previews Taigun-Sized Electric SUV

  

Skoda Vision O: Interior

Skoda Vision O Unveiled

Inside, the Vision O uses a pared-down layout focused on space and sustainable materials. A 47.24-inch-wide horizontal display spans the width of the dashboard and sits at the edge of the windshield. This is paired with a vertically oriented touchscreen. Controls are split between touch panels, a physical dial, with voice control also integrated. The flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel also houses a few control buttons. 

  Skoda Vision O Unveiled 2025 1

Cabin materials include recycled polyester seat fabrics, plant-based Ultrasuede, and a 3D-printed TPU headrest. The concept also includes more practical touches, like over 650 litres of boot space, a removable Bluetooth speaker, a built-in fridge, and in typical Skoda fashion, storage for charging cables and umbrellas. The front passenger also gets a retractable table that extends from the dashboard, where the glove box is usually located.

Skoda Vision O Unveiled

 

Skoda Vision O: Tech and Performance 

  

Technical specs like battery size or range haven’t been disclosed yet. However, Skoda says the Vision O has been designed to support long-distance travel. It also incorporates autonomous driving capabilities, allowing the vehicle to handle some driving tasks under certain conditions. A special Tranquil mode adjusts lighting and seat positions for passenger comfort. 

  

Skoda’s AI assistant, Laura, is integrated into the system and can handle tasks such as taking notes from meetings, planning dinner, navigation, or media control. A connected app, which Skoda says is still in the concept stage, would offer features like cabin personalisation and remote prep for cargo storage. An update to the brand’s app will introduce AI-powered route planning using Google Gemini.

Skoda Vision O Unveiled

The Vision O is still a concept, but a production version based on a future Volkswagen Group platform is planned for sometime post 2030.  

