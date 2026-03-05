Maserati Delivers India’s First Bespoke Grecale Fuoriserie And One-Off GranCabrio Trofeo

Maserati has just delivered two bespoke creations in India through its Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme – a specially commissioned Maserati Grecale in New Delhi and a one-off Maserati GranCabrio in Ahmedabad. Think of Fuoriserie as Maserati’s version of a couture studio, how Aston Martin has got Q, and MSO from McLaren. Here, instead of choosing from a catalogue, customers get a blank canvas, and they can choose colours, materials, finishes – almost everything can be tailored to match the owner’s taste.

The first of the two cars is a Maserati Grecale GT delivered through the Italian marque’s North India dealership in New Delhi. What makes it special is the paint. Called Rose Gold Liquid Metal, the finish comes from Maserati’s Fuoriserie Futura Collection, and it surely looks very special as it carries almost jewellery-like sheen.

To complement the exterior, the Grecale rides on 20-inch forged Etere wheels finished with red brake callipers. On the inside, the theme continues with rich red leather seats contrasted against a Nero-finished dashboard and headliner. Open-pore Radica wood trim softens the cabin with a natural touch.

Meanwhile, across the states, in Ahmedabad, the West India dealership handed over a bespoke Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo. As Maserati’s open-top grand tourer, the GranCabrio already carries plenty of drama; this particular commission simply turns the dial up. The exterior is done up in Blu Royale, a deep and elegant shade from the Fuoriserie Corse Collection.

It sits on staggered 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear forged wheels finished in a diamond-cut matte dark Myron design. Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Nero leather with Rosso contrast stitching running across the seats, dashboard and door panels. Matte carbon fibre weave trim further reinforces the performance character of the Trofeo.

The Fuoriserie programme itself now sits within the broader BOTTEGAFUORISERIE initiative – a creative ecosystem shared between Maserati and Alfa Romeo. The project combines bespoke customisation, heritage restoration, material innovation and motorsport expertise under one umbrella. In other words, it’s where tradition meets experimentation. For customers in India, the experience is available through Maserati showrooms across the country.