Maserati Delivers India’s First Bespoke Grecale Fuoriserie And One-Off GranCabrio Trofeo
- India’s first bespoke Grecale Fuoriserie delivered in New Delhi
- Unique GranCabrio Trofeo commissioned and delivered in Ahmedabad
- Both cars customised through Maserati’s Fuoriserie personalisation program
Maserati has just delivered two bespoke creations in India through its Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme – a specially commissioned Maserati Grecale in New Delhi and a one-off Maserati GranCabrio in Ahmedabad. Think of Fuoriserie as Maserati’s version of a couture studio, how Aston Martin has got Q, and MSO from McLaren. Here, instead of choosing from a catalogue, customers get a blank canvas, and they can choose colours, materials, finishes – almost everything can be tailored to match the owner’s taste.
Also Read: Maserati MCPura Launched In India At Rs 4.12 Crore
The first of the two cars is a Maserati Grecale GT delivered through the Italian marque’s North India dealership in New Delhi. What makes it special is the paint. Called Rose Gold Liquid Metal, the finish comes from Maserati’s Fuoriserie Futura Collection, and it surely looks very special as it carries almost jewellery-like sheen.
Also Read: Maserati Grecale Folgore Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
To complement the exterior, the Grecale rides on 20-inch forged Etere wheels finished with red brake callipers. On the inside, the theme continues with rich red leather seats contrasted against a Nero-finished dashboard and headliner. Open-pore Radica wood trim softens the cabin with a natural touch.
Also Read: Maserati India Launches Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Go On Sale
Meanwhile, across the states, in Ahmedabad, the West India dealership handed over a bespoke Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo. As Maserati’s open-top grand tourer, the GranCabrio already carries plenty of drama; this particular commission simply turns the dial up. The exterior is done up in Blu Royale, a deep and elegant shade from the Fuoriserie Corse Collection.
Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
It sits on staggered 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear forged wheels finished in a diamond-cut matte dark Myron design. Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Nero leather with Rosso contrast stitching running across the seats, dashboard and door panels. Matte carbon fibre weave trim further reinforces the performance character of the Trofeo.
Also read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds
The Fuoriserie programme itself now sits within the broader BOTTEGAFUORISERIE initiative – a creative ecosystem shared between Maserati and Alfa Romeo. The project combines bespoke customisation, heritage restoration, material innovation and motorsport expertise under one umbrella. In other words, it’s where tradition meets experimentation. For customers in India, the experience is available through Maserati showrooms across the country.
Related News
Research More on Maserati Grecale
Popular Maserati Models
- Maserati
LevanteEx-showroom Price₹ 1.61 - 1.82 Crore
- Maserati
GranTurismoEx-showroom Price₹ 3.09 - 3.3 Crore
- Maserati
QuattroporteEx-showroom Price₹ 1.89 - 2.91 Crore
- Maserati
GrecaleEx-showroom Price₹ 1.49 - 2.33 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-10
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- Audi SQ8Expected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Mar 5, 2026Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of 2026 LaunchA partially disguised test mule of the facelifted Hyundai Exter has been spotted once again ahead of its expected launch later this year.2 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Mar 5, 2026New-Gen Lexus ES Luxury Sedan To Be Launched In India On March 20Almost a year after its global debut, the Japanese luxury brand is bringing its newest sedan to the Indian market.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 5, 2026Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 LakhUltraviolette has launched a Battery Flex BaaS plan, with the X-47 starting at Rs 1.49 lakh and the F77 available from Rs 1.99 lakh.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 5, 2026Maserati Delivers India’s First Bespoke Grecale Fuoriserie And One-Off GranCabrio TrofeoMaserati India has bought two bespoke Fuoriserie commissions – a Grecale GT in New Delhi and a GranCabrio Trofeo in Ahmedabad – showcasing the tailor-made preferences of the Indian customers.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Mar 4, 2026Kawasaki Patents Modular Electric Motorcycle PlatformWhile the concept of one chassis and multiple powertrains isn’t particularly new, it will allow for simplified production and pass savings onto the consumer.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Mar 4, 2026Jetour T2 SUV Design Patent Registered In IndiaA design patent linked to a Jetour T2-based SUV has surfaced in India, hinting at JSW Motors’ upcoming entry into the passenger vehicle market.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read