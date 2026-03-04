Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spy Photos Give Glimpses Of Its Updated Cabin

Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the fourth-gen i20 premium hatch in the country. In fact, even spy photos of the car being tested in India were seen a few months ago. However, now a new set of spy images has surfaced online, and while these are from South Korea, what’s new here is that we get to see the cabin of the upcoming premium hatchback.

Also read: Auto Sales February 2026: Tata Retains Second Place Ahead Of Mahindra; Maruti Sales Flat



While most of the elements are camouflaged, based on what’s visible, we can tell you that the cabin will take inspiration from the new Venue. This includes the curved, wide dual-screen display for infotainment and instrumentation. It also gets the new three-spoke steering wheel, again taken from the new Venue, which houses the four-dot pattern instead of the Hyundai logo. Now, for those who don’t know, it’s the Morse code for the letter H, an element that was first introduced with Hyundai’s premium EVs.

Also read: Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied In South Korea



The interior trim in the photos appears to be of dual-tone in nature with white and light-grey treatment. The upholstery is also grey, but of fabric material, and we get to see a manual gearbox lever.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Line-Up Now Starts At Rs 5.99 Lakh

As for the exterior, the heavy camouflage on the outside leaves most of the changes to our imagination. However, we do expect to see the new, larger grille, with sharper LED lights, and aggressive bumpers. Expect to see premium elements like chrome or brushed silver inserts, while the N-Line model will probably get piano black and red accents.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Now Supports 100 kW DC Fast Charging

Under the hood, we expect to see the same engine options as the current i20 – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol for the standard model, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol for the N-Line version. The former will come with a 5-speed manual and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The i20 N-Line, on the other hand, will continue to come with a 6-speed and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. We expect the new i20 to arrive towards the end of 2026.

Image Source