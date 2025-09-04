Hyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In India

Hyundai has launched new Knight Editions of the i20, Alcazar and Creta Electric with the former two models also receiving a minor feature update. As previously seen on the internal combustion Creta, Venue and Exter, the Knight Editions offer a darkened cosmetic treatment to the three models along with accents such as red brake callipers, bronze interior highlights and stitching and metal-finished pedals. The Knight Editions cost up to Rs 15,000 more than the standard trim they are based on.

Starting with the i20, the Knight Edition is offered in the mid-spec Sportz(O) and top spec Asta(O) CVT trims. The prices of the i20 Knight Edition are as follows:



Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.2P i20 Sports (O) Knight Rs 9.15 lakh 1.2P i20 Asta (O) CVT Knight Rs 11.35 lakh

For the Alcazar Knight edition, Hyundai is offering the special edition only on the top-spec Signature trim with both petrol and diesel engine options. Both units are paired solely with automatic gearboxes. Interestingly, however, buyers can only opt for the Knight Edition with the 7-seat cabin configuration, thus missing out on captain seats in the middle row. The Alcazar Knight Edition also adds a new Matte Black colour scheme to the line-up

Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 T-GDI Signature DCT 7 seater Knight Rs 21.66 lakh 1.5 CRDI Signature AT 7 seater Knight Rs 21.66 lakh

Similarly, the Creta Electric Knight Edition is based on the top-spec variant of the SUV. Buyers are offered the option of both battery packs - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Creta Electric Knight also gets a new Matte Black colour option.

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight Edition Prices

Variants Prices (ex-showroom) 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Excellence Knight Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 23.81 lakh Excellence Knight (with Home Charger) Rs 22.18 lakh Rs 24.55 lakh

Feature Updates for i20, i20 N Line & Alcazar

Hyundai has also announced some feature updates for the i20, i20 N Line and Alcazar. Select variants of the i20 and i20 N Line now get a new design rear spoiler while the top variants now come with a wireless adaptor for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also added to the feature list is a dash cam on the Asta & Asta(O) trims.



Moving to the Alcazar, the top-spec Signature trim now gets a dash cam.