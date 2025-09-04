HomeNews & Reviews
Hyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In India

Hyundai has also announced some feature updates for select variants of the i20 and the Alcazar.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Knight Editions cost up to Rs 15,000 more than the standard model
  • Get blacked out cosmetic detailing and new matte black paint finish
  • i20, Alcazar top variants now come with dash cam

Hyundai has launched new Knight Editions of the i20, Alcazar and Creta Electric with the former two models also receiving a minor feature update. As previously seen on the internal combustion Creta, Venue and Exter, the Knight Editions offer a darkened cosmetic treatment to the three models along with accents such as red brake callipers, bronze interior highlights and stitching and metal-finished pedals. The Knight Editions cost up to Rs 15,000 more than the standard trim they are based on.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features

 Hyundai i20 Knight

Starting with the i20, the Knight Edition is offered in the mid-spec Sportz(O) and top spec Asta(O) CVT trims. The prices of the i20 Knight Edition are as follows:
 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
1.2P i20 Sports (O) KnightRs 9.15 lakh
1.2P i20 Asta (O) CVT KnightRs 11.35 lakh

For the Alcazar Knight edition, Hyundai is offering the special edition only on the top-spec Signature trim with both petrol and diesel engine options. Both units are paired solely with automatic gearboxes. Interestingly, however, buyers can only opt for the Knight Edition with the 7-seat cabin configuration, thus missing out on captain seats in the middle row. The Alcazar Knight Edition also adds a new Matte Black colour scheme to the line-up

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta King, King Knight Launched; New King Special Edition Introduced

 Hyundai Alcazar Knight

 

Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition Prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 T-GDI Signature DCT 7 seater KnightRs 21.66 lakh
1.5 CRDI Signature AT 7 seater KnightRs 21.66 lakh

Similarly, the Creta Electric Knight Edition is based on the top-spec variant of the SUV. Buyers are offered the option of both battery packs - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Creta Electric Knight also gets a new Matte Black colour option.

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight Edition Prices

 

VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
 42 kWh51.4 kWh
Excellence KnightRs 21.45 lakhRs 23.81 lakh
Excellence Knight (with Home Charger)Rs 22.18 lakhRs 24.55 lakh

Also read: New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time
 

Feature Updates for i20, i20 N Line & Alcazar

 

Hyundai has also announced some feature updates for the i20, i20 N Line and Alcazar. Select variants of the i20 and i20 N Line now get a new design rear spoiler while the top variants now come with a wireless adaptor for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also added to the feature list is a dash cam on the Asta & Asta(O) trims.
 

Also read: Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On October 24
 

Moving to the Alcazar, the top-spec Signature trim now gets a dash cam.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai# Hyundai i20# Hyundai Creta Electric# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Knight Edition# Cars# Cover Story
