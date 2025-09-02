Hyundai Creta King, King Knight Launched; New King Special Edition Introduced

Hyundai has updated the Creta SUV line-up with new top variants and updates to the feature list of lower variants. The compact SUV is now available in two new variants, King and King Knight, priced at Rs 17.89 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Also introduced is a King Limited Edition priced from Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom).



Hyundai Creta King, King Knight: What's New?

Focusing on the new variants, the King and King Knight trims, being range-topping variants, offer all the bells and whistles. Both variants come loaded with kit such as 18-inch alloy wheels (diamond cut in the King and black painted in the King Knight), powered front seats, a Dash cam, dual-zone climate control, seat back tables for the rear passengers, a sliding centre armrest and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The King Knight also gets blacked-out finishes to exterior trim pieces.

The Creta King is offered with all three engine options - 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel. The 1.5 petrol and 1.5 diesel are offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options, while the 1.5 turbo-petrol is DCT only.



The King Knight, meanwhile, is available only with the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5 diesel, both solely with automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition: What's New?

Based on the King trim, the Limited Edition adds cosmetic elements such as special edition ‘King’ branded seat belt covers, headrest cushions, floor mats, key cover, and door cladding. The King Limited Edition also gets an adaptor for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Limited Edition is offered with the 1.5 petrol and 1.5 diesel engine options and solely with the automatic gearbox options. Buyers can pick from three exterior colours - Abyss Black, Atlas White and a new Black Matte.



Hyundai Creta, Creta N Line Variant Updates

Hyundai has also announced a slew of updates for the other variants of the Creta and Creta N Line. Depending on the variant, Hyundai says that buyers will now get additional features such as dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a dash cam and 18-inch alloy wheels.