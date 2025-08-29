New Hyundai Concept Previewed Ahead Of Debut At IAA Mobility Show 2025
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on August 29, 2025
Highlights
- New concept likely to preview an entry Ioniq EV
- Could be Hyundai's derivative of the upcoming Kia EV2
- Teaser suggests a low slung concept with a coupe-stle roof and ducktail spoiler
Hyundai has shared the first glimpses of a new concept that is set to debut at the upcoming IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, Germany. The new concept could preview a future production model under the Korean firm’s growing Ioniq model series as a model positioned below the Ioniq 5.
The teaser images suggest a sleek and rounded coupe-style model featuring Hyundai’s ‘pixel’ design elements prominently visible in the faux grille. An LED lightbar spans the width of the fascia, while the images suggest that the headlamps themselves are integrated into the enclosed grille. Also visible are what look to be active air vents at the base of the bumper.
The rear end, meanwhile, looks to get a prominent ducktail-style spoiler with the rounded coupe-like roofline extending all the way to the base of the spoiler. The rear wheel arch and bumper look to feature notable use of cladding, with the bumper also getting pixel-like detailing.
Images of a new small Hyundai test mule have surfaced online in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the upcoming concept could preview the model. The new car is reportedly set to be Hyundai’s derivative of the Kia EV2 and will form the entry model to its Ioniq series of EVs. Kia’s small EV is set to debut in production guise in 2026 and, like its larger siblings, is set to sit on the e-GMP platform.
