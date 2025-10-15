After much wait TVS has finally launched the all-new Apache RTX, the brand’s first adventure touring motorcycle. Carrying an introductory sticker price ranging from Rs 1.99 Lakh to Rs 2.29 Lakh (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the Apache RTX is the third genre of motorcycle to carrying the Apache name. Based on the features offered, the motorcycle is available in three variants. Here are the top highlights of the latest offering from TVS Motor Company.

TVS Apache RTX: Design

The Apache RTX looks nothing like any of the other motorcycles in the TVS’ product portfolio. The motorcycle has an adventure touring focused styling with a tall bike stance. The steel trellis frame is exposed while the bolt-on subframe is finished in white giving the motorcycle a premium appeal. There is minimalistic use of body panels which are mostly concentrated at the front section of the motorcycle with twin-LED headlamp and a tall windscreen. The seat is a split-type with a petite tail section with a luggage rack for mounting luggage or a top box. Other bits include an engine guard, upswept exhaust and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTX: Powertrain

For firepower, the Apache RTX comes with an all-new mill. Unveiled last year at the 2024 edition of MotoSoul, it is called the RTX-D4 motor with a displacement of 299.1cc that is capable of churning out 35.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. This engine has dual overhead camshafts, twin oil pumps, liquid- as well as oil-cooling and a dual separator breather.

TVS Apache RTX: Features

TVS is known to pack its products with lots of features and it is the same case with the new Apache RTX. The motorcycle comes with a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire, cruise control, three levels of ABS, two-level traction control, wheelie mitigation and a 5-inch TFT instrument console with at is Bluetooth-enabled with connected features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and other information. The motorcycle comes with four ride modes – Rain, Urban, Tour and Rally.

TVS Apache RTX: Ergonomics

Being an adventure touring machine, the Apache RTX features and upright and comfortable riding stance. The footpegs are centre-set, handlebar is wide, while the seat is a split-seat configuration with the height set at 835 mm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 180 kg, ground clearance stands at 200 mm and wheelbase is set at 1,430 mm.

TVS Apache RTX: Cycle Parts

For cycle parts, TVS has equipped with Apache RTX with 41 mm long-travel gold-finished USD sources from WP, preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, both with 180 mm of travel. For braking, the motorcycle employs a 320 mm disc brake with a radial caliper, and a 240 mm disc brake with a floating caliper. The bike rides 19-17-inch wheel setup and comes shod with dual-purpose 110/80 section up front and a 150/70 section at the rear.