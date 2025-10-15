The day that enthusiasts have been waiting for ever since the TVS Apache RTX 300 was first caught on camera at the Auto Expo 2025 is finally here. TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its first adventure motorcycle in the Indian market today, October 15, 2025.

The Apache RTX 300 will be the company’s first motorcycle to use the all-new RT-XD4 engine platform, which made its debut at the 2024 TVS MotoSoul event. TVS says that this engine has been developed in-house at the company’s R&D facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.