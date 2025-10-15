The day that enthusiasts have been waiting for ever since the TVS Apache RTX 300 was first caught on camera at the Auto Expo 2025 is finally here. TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its first adventure motorcycle in the Indian market today, October 15, 2025.
The Apache RTX 300 will be the company’s first motorcycle to use the all-new RT-XD4 engine platform, which made its debut at the 2024 TVS MotoSoul event. TVS says that this engine has been developed in-house at the company’s R&D facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Powering the Apache RTX 300 is the all-new 299 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve single-cylinder engine, tuned to produce 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm.
It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch.
These are some of the key specifications of the new RT-XD4 Engine. TVS could tune this engine to suit the nature of the Apache RTX 300.
|Specification
|Details
|Displacement
|299.1 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm X 62.6 mm
|Cooling System
|Liquid-Cooled
|Maximum Power
|34.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Valvetrain
|4 Valves, DOHC with finger follower
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Clutch Type
|Wet Multi-Plate, Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Throttle System
|Ride-by-Wire
From the images seen earlier, the Apache RTX 300 appears to be designed with a touring-first approach, meaning it’s more of a long-distance adventure tourer rather than a hardcore off-roader.
Patent images reveal quite a few details, from the trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe, along with an upside-down fork and rear monoshock.
TVS Motor Company kicks off the event by throwing some light on its journey so far.
Vimal Sumbly takes charge of the event and gives us the first glimpse of the motorcycle in the form of sketches.
As mentioned previously, the Apache RTX 300 will be powered by an all-new RTXD4 299 cc liquid cooled engine for which, specs are given below.
Here at last, here is your first look at the all-new TVS Apache RTX. Prices start at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
It will be offered in three variants:
Base variant - Rs 1.99 lakh
Top variant - Rs 2.14 lakh
BTO (Built To Order) - Rs 2.29 lakh
All prices ex-showroom introductory.
Take a closer look at the all new TVS in town:
Head to our launch story to know all about the TVS Apache RTX.
TVS Apache RTX 300 Adventure Motorcycle Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh