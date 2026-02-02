Yamaha EC-06 E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.68 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India has announced prices for the EC-06, its first electric scooter for the Indian market, following its debut in November 2025. Priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the EC-06 will be sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships, with sales initially starting in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company also plans to expand availability to other major metro and Tier-1 cities soon.

Also Read: Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: How Different Are The Two Electric Scooters?

The Yamaha EC-06 is based on the same platform as the River Indie electric scooter, developed by Bengaluru-based River Mobility. While the underpinnings are shared, Yamaha has given the EC-06 a distinct visual identity. It adopts a sharper, more angular design with triangular side panels, a sculpted front apron and a blacked-out upper section housing a stacked headlight. Some elements, such as the protruding headlight layout, are carried over from the Indie. The EC-06 will be offered in a single blue and white paint option.

Powering the EC-06 is a 4 kWh battery paired with an electric motor producing 6.7 kW of peak power and 26 Nm torque, enabling a claimed top speed of 79 kmph. Yamaha claims a certified range of 169 km, which is marginally higher than that of the River Indie. The battery is backed by a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty and can be charged using a standard household socket. A full charge takes around eight hours.

Also Read: Yamaha Recalls Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 Over Front Brake Issue

In terms of features, the EC-06 closely mirrors its River sibling, offering a colour LCD, three riding modes (Eco, Standard, and Power) and reverse assist. On the practicality front, the EC-06 offers 24.5 litres of underseat storage, compared to the Indie’s larger 43-litre compartment. Yamaha has also skipped a front storage box, offering only a charging port in that space.

At Rs 1.68 lakh, the Yamaha EC-06 is priced nearly Rs 22,000 higher than the River Indie on which it is based. As for its rivals, the EC-06 goes up against models such as the Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.