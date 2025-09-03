Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features

Hyundai India has rolled out an update for the Creta Electric SUV, introducing three new variants, offering more range, and adding a bunch of additional features. The all-electric version of the Creta now comes in three new variants: Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), and Executive (O) (51.4kWh). In addition to that, while the SUV comes with the same 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, it now offers an increased range of 420 km and 510 km, respectively. Previously, they stood at - 390 km and 473 km, respectively.

The Creta Electric gets the same 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, but with an increased range of - 420 km and 510 km, respectively

Coming to the three new variants, the all-new Executive Tech trim with the 42 kWh battery is positioned above the entry-level variant. Apart from that, there will be an Executive (O) trim featuring the bigger 51.4 kWh battery, and finally the higher-spec Excellence variant, now also offered with a 42 kWh battery. These new variants, with these battery combinations, offer customers a wider range of options.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

The Excellence 42 kWh variant also comes with the option of a home charger bundle, which takes the price to Rs. 22.03 lakh

The Executive Tech (42kWh) variant is priced at Rs. 19 lakh, Executive (O) (51.4kWh) at Rs. 20 lakh, while the Excellence (42 kWh) trim is priced at Rs. 21.30 lakh. The Excellence 42 kWh variant also comes with the option of a home charger bundle, which takes the price to Rs. 22.03 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Creta Electric will now also be available in two new colour options – Matte Black and Shadow Grey.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

These new variants, with these battery combinations, offer customers a wider range of options

Talking about the new variants, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Each variant has been meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of modern customers. Further, the high driving range across both battery packs underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional electric driving experience, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with convenience. As the festive season gains momentum, these new offerings empower families to embark on journeys that are not only meaningful and memorable, but also sustainable.”

Also Read: Hyundai Creta King, King Knight Launched; New King Special Edition Introduced

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard, thanks to the addition of an adapter

In terms of feature additions, Hyundai will now offer a wired-to-wireless adapter with all variants of the Creta Electric, essentially making wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay a standard feature. Furthermore, the higher-spec Excellence 42 kWh trim now comes with a dashcam and rear wireless charger. This variant also retains most of the creature comforts of the 51.4 kWh version, like – Level 2 ADAS, 360-view camera with blind spot monitor, auto-dimming IRVM with telematic switches, 8-way power adjustable front seats and more.

The new Executive Tech trim gets a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof

The new Executive Tech trim offers additional features over the Executive variant. These include - voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, eco-friendly leather seats, front row ventilated seats, and rear window sunshade. Plus, in addition to the bigger battery and the wireless phone suite, the Executive (O) 51.4 kWh trim also gets the dashcam and rear wireless charger. Furthermore, Hyundai has updated the existing Premium trim as well with add-on features like eco-friendly leather seats, front ventilated seats, and 8-way electric driver’s seat adjustment.

New Price List:

Hyundai Creta Electric 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Executive Rs. 18,02,200 - Executive Tech Rs. 18,99,900 - Executive (O) - Rs. 19,99,900 Premium Rs. 19,99,900 - Premium (HC) Rs. 20,72,900 - Smart(O) - Rs. 21,53,100 Smart(O) (HC) - Rs. 22,26,100 Excellence Rs. 21,29,900 Rs. 23,66,600 Excellence (HC) Rs. 22,02,900 Rs. 24,39,600

HC = Home Charger