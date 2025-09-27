New Gen Hyundai i20 Spied Testing In India

The fourth-gen Hyundai i20 has been spied testing in India for the first time, following the earlier sightings in Europe. The new i20 spy shots taken from the rear show that the overall silhouette is similar; however, its design is quite a departure from the current car.



The fresh round of spy shots only showcases the rear of the next-gen i20. The test mule features a tapered side profile and carries a more rounded shape overall. Although completely disguised, subtle updates such as revised tail-lights and a reworked rear bumper are also expected. Previous spy shots had already highlighted changes at the front, including new LED headlights with repositioned daytime running lamps, a redesigned grille and bumper, and a bonnet with sharper creases.

The interior remains under wraps, but upgrades in the feature set are expected. Hyundai may even introduce the curved display setup, combining a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, although in higher variants of the car. The hatchback may also get ADAS features, adding an extra layer of safety.



For India, the new i20 is expected to continue with the familiar powertrain lineup: a 1.2-litre petrol engine for standard trims and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol reserved for the N Line variants.



The third-generation Hyundai i20 made its India debut in 2020 and has since received updates through facelifts and new variants. The most recent addition to the lineup is the i20 Knight Edition, which features a blacked-out exterior and interior along with a few extra features.

Spy shot source