Hyundai recently unveiled the second-generation Venue ahead of its price announcement on November 4. The subcompact SUV gets a host of changes inside and out, featuring new styling and a revamped cabin, while retaining the same set of engine options. However, there is one notable update in its running gear.

Previously, the 1.5-litre diesel engine was available only with a manual gearbox, but it now comes with an automatic transmission option. This diesel-AT combination will be offered in two trims: HX5 and HX10, while the HX2, HX5, and HX7 trims will be offered with the 6-speed manual. The diesel-automatic setup is expected to produce around 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

The new-generation Hyundai Venue sports a sharper, more contemporary design in line with Hyundai’s global SUV styling language. The soft, rounded edges of the previous model make way for a squarer and more upright stance. The Venue has also grown; it now stands 48 mm taller at 1,665 mm, 30 mm wider at 1,800 mm, and its wheelbase has stretched by 20 mm to 2,520 mm.

As for the interior, the cabin sees a complete redesign with the dashboard dominated by a curved glass panel housing twin 12.3-inch displays, one for infotainment and the other for the driver’s display. The centre console houses controls for ventilated seats, parking camera, drive and traction modes, and an electronic parking brake.

Apart from the 1.5-litre diesel, the new Venue continues with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. Transmission options remain unchanged as well, with manual, automatic, and dual-clutch (DCT) gearboxes continuing to be part of the lineup.