The 2026 Hyundai Venue has been spotted completely undisguised, revealing the compact SUV’s updated design weeks before its launch in India. Hyundai’s popular sub-4-metre SUV is set to launch in India on November 4, and the latest set of images reveal a more squared-off look for the new generation model.

The fascia of the new Hyundai Venue now features a wider parametric front grille flanked by LED DRLs, while the overall front end resembles other stablemates like the Tucson, Creta and the Exter. That said, it gets a split headlamp setup, positioned lower on the revised front bumper.

From the side, the 2025 Venue retains its compact proportions but now carries sharper lines and cladding along the wheel arches. A fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels adds to the look. At the rear, the connected LED taillight stretches across the tailgate, while the taillamp gets new styling. The revised bumper and angular lighting elements complete the look.

Coming to the interior, the cabin design looks familiar, but Hyundai is expected to introduce new upholstery options, updated infotainment tech, and refreshed dashboard trims. Higher variants will likely continue to offer features like a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, wireless charging, and a sunroof, among others.

As for the powertrain, the new Venue is expected to continue with the same set of engine options: a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1 litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. Transmission options would include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

