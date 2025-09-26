Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On November 4
- Second-gen Venue to borrow styling elements from the likes of the larger Alcazar
- Engine options expected to be carried over
- Expected to debut in standard and N-Line spec
Hyundai will officially launch the new Venue subcompact SUV in India on November 4. The carmaker has been extensively testing the second-gen SUV on Indian roads for a while now with the car set to arrive in both standard and N-Line spec.
Based on the images of test mules, the new Venue looks to draw some stylistic inspiration from the likes of the Exter and Alcazar with a layered front fascia design replete with a high-set light bar and the main headlights sitting below, flanking a wide rectangular grille. Unique to the Venue’s design will be the daytime running light signatures, which not only flank the lightbar but also feature secondary elements within the lower main headlight units, essentially bracketing the SUV’s fascia. At the rear, the SUV will get new look tail lamps replete with a connecting lightbar. Videos of the test mules have also confirmed that the top variants will get sequential turn signals.
The cabin too will get a notable makeover compared to the current model. The SUV will feature a curved display mounted atop the dashboard, housing the central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. On the feature front, expect Hyundai to pull no punches with features such as auto climate control, connected car features, a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a sunroof and more. The Venue could also feature Level 2 ADAS tech as well.
Moving to the engines, expect the new Venue to carry forward with the existing trio of engines - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol in lower variants , a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that will likely be offered in top trim levels of the standard SUV and as standard on the N-Line. Gearbox options are expected to include both manual and automatic units for all three engines.
When launched, the new Venue will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Skoda Kylaq.
