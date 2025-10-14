Mini India has launched the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) SUV in India at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The JCW marks the first petrol-powered iteration of the new Countryman to make its way to India, with the model previously limited to just a sole all-electric Countryman E variant.

Also read: BMW Group India Reports Best Ever Car Sales Of 11,978 Units In First Nine Months Of 2025



In terms of design, the Countryman JCW doesn't differ all that much from the EV with the majority of differences coming down to sportier-looking bumpers and wheels, a quad exhaust and red highlights around the exterior and interior. The JCW is offered in three exterior colours options - Midnight Black with Red roof and racing stripes, Legend Grey with Red Roof and racing stripes and British Racing Green with Black roof and racing stripes.

Also read: Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units





Inside, too, the JCW gets more sportier design touches such as JCW steering and seats, red highlights along surfaces, metal-finished pedals, variant-specific graphics for the digital interfaces and a Boost Mode to unlock max performance.



Also read: Mini Countryman EV Review: The Underdog Electric Crossover



Moving to the performance, the JCW drops the Countryman E’s electric drivetrain in favour of a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor good for 296 bhp and 400 Nm paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. MINI claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.4 seconds and a 250 kmph top speed.