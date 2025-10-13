Alongside a couple of new electric cars, Suzuki will also exhibit a range of two-wheelers at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025. Among the new two-wheelers on display will be the Suzuki e-VanVan concept, a fresh take on electric mobility for urban settings. The idea behind the e-VanVan, in Suzuki's words, is to fulfill ‘the wishes of customers who want to experience the fun of riding a motorcycle and the excitement of controlling it’, even despite it being an electric two-wheeler.

The e-VanVan takes its name from a Suzuki leisure motorcycle from the 1970s, and follows a similar approach in its design and styling. It puts a new spin on the minimal bodywork, single bench seat and fat tyres that typified the lightweight original.

At 1,810 mm in length, 825 mm in width and 1,050 mm in height, it is roughly the same size as a Honda Navi, and also stays true to the dimensions of the 1970s VanVan.

The concept features all-LED lighting, bar-end mirrors, disc-type wheels and a circular digital instrument cluster. A large battery pack sits within a dual cradle frame, and it appears the e-VanVan has a mid-drive motor, which Suzuki says will deliver performance similar to a 125 cc motorcycle. The concept also packs disc brakes at both ends, a conventional telescopic fork and dual rear shock absorbers.

Alongside the e-VanVan, Suzuki will also showcase the e-Access (sold as the e-Address overseas), which broke cover at the 2025 Auto Expo in January, but is still to go on sale in India.