Yamaha India is getting ready for a product launch on November 11, 2025. There’s been a lot of buzz and speculation that Yamaha will launch two 155cc motorcycles – one being the much-anticipated Yamaha XSR 155 and the second one being the dual-sport WR155. Reports of both bikes spotted on test on Indian roads have surfaced online, leading to speculation that India Yamaha may launch not one, but both these bikes. Will Yamaha really launch these two 155cc bikes or is there something else in the works? We look at the possibilities, and one of the most likely launches will be the Yamaha NMax 155.

While the XSR155 is a possibility, considering the amount of consumer interest around it, the WR155 may not be launched in India. The spy shots of the bike spotted on Indian roads may be of an individual import rather than an actual test mule. But what is more likely to be launched and showcased at the Yamaha even on November 11 will perhaps be not one, but multiple products. car&bike has learnt that Yamaha will not just showcase new products but also roll out its future roadmap and product strategy at the event, focussing on mass-market offerings, as well as venturing into new segments.

The Yamaha NMax 155 may finally be launched in India

Yamaha NMax 155

The Yamaha NMax 155 was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January this year and this is likely to be the new product that will be launched on November 11, 2025. Given the buzz in the segment, with new products like the Hero Xoom 160 in this segment, Yamaha may finally bring its 155cc maxi-scooter to India. And it won’t be difficult. The NMax 155 is a sibling to the Aerox 155 sold in India, and has been quite a popular product in South East Asian markets. We at car&bike feel that the Yamaha NMax 155 has the potential to shake up the scooter segment in India, and this is the product that is likely to be launched at Yamaha’s upcoming event.

Yamaha's first electric scooter for India is based on the River Indie

Yamaha Electric Scooter

The Yamaha event will also focus on future mobility segments and finally, Yamaha’s made-in-India electric scooter, based on the River Indie could finally be showcased in production form. The Yamaha electric scooter has been spotted undergoing test runs on Indian roads, and finally, we may get to see what it will look like in production form at the Yamaha event on November 11. The new electric scooter is expected to share its underpinnings and powertrain with the River Indie, and will be Yamaha’s first electric scooter for India.

The Yamaha XSR 155 may finally be launched in India

Yamaha XSR 155

The Yamaha XSR 155 has generated a lot of consumer interest in India for several years now. While Yamaha has not showcased this model at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, there’s a possibility that the XSR 155 may finally be launched in India, primarily due to the massive consumer interest and given the fact that this will be a mass-market product for India Yamaha, and if priced right, could get in significant volumes for the brand.

Yamaha Lander XTZ 250

Another possibility is the Yamaha Lander XTZ 250 which was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Considering the popularity of the 200-250cc dual-sport segment in India, with the likes of the Hero XPulse 210 and the Kawasaki KLX 230 already getting a lot of consumer attention, Yamaha may be looking to enter this segment for the first time, although it’s unclear at this stage, if the same model is being considered or if Yamaha is looking at developing an all-new similar model with a more modern powertrain and features. Even if the XTZ250 is not launched, it is likely to be showcased at the event to gauge response and attention for a future launch.

The Yamaha YZF-R7 was unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Yamaha R7

The Yamaha YZF-R7 middleweight sportbike has been showcased in India, and at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo as well. The R7 has been a popular model in western markets and is a likely candidate for India as well, underscoring India Yamaha’s premium motorcycle line-up. Based on Yamaha’s popular CP2 platform with its 689cc, parallel-twin engine putting out 72.4 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. If launched, the Yamaha R7 will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R.

We rode the Yamaha MT-09 in Japan more than a year ago

Yamaha MT-09

Another motorcycle which is likely to be showcased at the Yamaha event is the Yamaha MT-09 which has been in the works for quite sometime now. We rode the Yamaha MT-09 in September 2024 in Japan, and it’s been over a year since then, without any news of when and if the MT-09 will be launched in India. While it may not be officially launched, Yamaha may once again showcase it at its November 11 event, with a launch slated for early next year. We have been quite impressed with the MT-09 during our first ride experience. It has a brilliant engine, superb dynamics and is a motorcycle full of character. Priced right, the MT-09 has everything to offer a superb alternative to the popular Kawasaki Z900 in India.