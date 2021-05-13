carandbike logo
Yamaha XSR 155 Gets A New Matte Green Colour In Indonesia

The Yamaha XSR 155 gets a new matte green paint scheme with silver highlights that add to the retro looks of the motorcycle.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
The Yamaha XSR 155 uses the same 155 cc VVA engine as the R15 and the MT-15 expand View Photos
The Yamaha XSR 155 uses the same 155 cc VVA engine as the R15 and the MT-15

Highlights

  • The Yamaha XSR 155 gets a new matte green colour scheme
  • The XSR 155 is powered by the 155 cc VVA engine with 19 bhp & 14.7 Nm
  • XSR 155 retails at an Indian equivalent of Rs. 1.9 lakh in Indonesia

Yamaha XSR 155 has been launched in Indonesia with a new matte green shade. The retro-styled motorcycle has been fairly popular in the South-East Asian markets and is based on the same platform as the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the MT-15, which are also sold in India. The new paint scheme adds to the uber-cool look of the motorcycle and also gets new XSR graphics on and a Yamaha logo embossed on the fuel tank. The new matte green shade is complemented by the silver highlights across the motorcycle.

Also Read: Yamaha XSR 155 Cafe Racer & Flat Tracker Body Kits Revealed For Indonesia

Other features on the Yamaha XSR 155 remain the same. The bike continues to get a full-LCD digital instrument console with MID, My Yamaha Connect and more. The bike gets an LED headlamp and taillight. The motorcycle draws power from the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which churns out 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm at 8,500rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a distinctive teardrop-shaped fuel tank with a capacity of 10.4 litres.

The Yamaha XSR 155 boasts of a premium finish and price tag, while borrowing the proven mechanicals of the MT-15

Apart from the new colour scheme, the Yamaha XSR 155 is also available in Premium Matte Silver and Matte Black Elegance colours. The retro-classic motorcycle is priced at IDR 36,580,000 OTR Jakarta, (around Rs 1.9 lakh). That said, Yamaha Motor India has no plans to bring the XSR 155 anytime soon.

Also Read: Production-Ready Yamaha FZ-X Spied Without Camouflage, Launch Soon

0 Comments

Instead, the company is working on introducing the Yamaha FZ-X retro-styled motorcycle that takes several cues from the XSR range but is based on the FZ series and will be locally manufactured. The production-ready motorcycle was spotted testing recently in India, hinting at an imminent launch.

