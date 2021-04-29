carandbike logo
Production-Ready Yamaha FZ-X Spied Without Camouflage, Launch Soon

The Yamaha FZ-X was spotted in the production-ready version while shooting for a TVC, hinting at a market launch just a few weeks from now.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The Yamaha FZ-X was clicked in the production-ready avatar during a TVC shoot

Highlights

  • The Yamaha FZ-X is likely to go on sale in a few weeks from now
  • The Yamaha FZ-X gets a retro-design with modern FZS underpinnings
  • The Yamaha FZ-X is likely to be priced between Rs. 1.15-1.2 lakh

Yamaha Motor India will be introducing the retro-styled FZ-X motorcycle very soon. While we've seen passing glimpses of the upcoming offering in the past, the latest set of spy shots provide the clearest view yet of the new model. The Yamaha FZ-X will be based on the FZS in the Japanese bike maker's stable and will be the first-of-its-kind offering in this space. The images were clicked near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh during the shoot of the TVC, promising the launch is just weeks away.

Also Read: Production-Spec Yamaha FZ-X Spied Testing

Yamaha FZ-X will share its underpinnings with the standard FZ S in the brand's stable

The Yamaha FZ-X appears in the production-ready version with three colours confirmed - orange, blue and black. The bike is likely to get more colour choices at the time of the launch. The FZ-X borrows several cues from the XSR 155 sold internationally. Notable changes include the round headlamp with an LED DRL. The telescopic forks at the front are covered in fork gaiters, while the single-piece handlebar is raised. The images also reveal a small radiator guard and a boxy fuel tank with the 'FZ-X' moniker. There's also additional cladding on the fuel tank for a retro effect.

Other notable bits include the new alloy wheels, stitched seat with a grab rail and what appears to be a digital instrument cluster. The Yamaha FZ-X will borrow several cycle parts from the standard FZS 150. This includes the suspension, brakes and even the engine. Previously, leaked documents have shown that the FZ-X will get a 149 cc air-cooled unit that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India

The Yamaha FZ-X will go on sale in the second half of 2021

Yamaha is hopeful of bringing some novelty to the 150 cc sports commuter segment. It will be interesting to see how the customers respond to the offering. Prices are likely to be only marginally higher than the standard FZ FI that retails at ₹ 1.08 lakh. Expect the FZ-X to be priced around ₹ 1.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) upon launch.

Spy Images Source: Rushlane

