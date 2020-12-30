Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India

The name Yamaha FZ-X is a clear indication that it has been trademarked for a new model in the FZ family

Yamaha Motor Company has recently registered the name FZ-X to be trademarked in India. According to a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website, the name is tagged as 'Advertised bef acc', which means the application has been advertised before acceptance in the Trademark Journal by the Registrar. This statute allows for any third parties to oppose the trademark application within 4 months from the date of advertisement in the Trademarks Journal. According to the filing, Yamaha Motor Company applied for the trademark on November 5, 2020.

Now, the name Yamaha FZ-X is a clear indication that it has been trademarked for a new model in the FZ family. However, currently, there is no indication whether it will be a new motorcycle altogether or just a variant of one of the existing FZ motorcycles, which include - the FZ, FZS, FZ 25 and FZS 25. Rumour has it that the company might be working on an Adventure Tourer motorcycle, possibly based on the FZ 25 platform. Given the growing demand for entry-level Adventure motorcycles like the Hero XPulse 200, KTM 250 Adventure, and BMW 310 GS, and even the Royal Enfield Himalayan in India, it certainly sounds like a plausible explanation.

The Yamaha FZ 25 gets a 249 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine tuned to develops 20.5 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque

The Yamaha FZ 25 range is powered by a BS6 compliant 249 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel injection. The motor is tuned to develops 20.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

If at all, Yamaha is working on an adventure tourer based on the FZ 25, we would expect to see changes like - a tall windscreen, knuckle guards (similar to the one on FSZ 25), taller suspension, wider seats and more front set footpegs. Elements like the bulbous fuel tank, wide-set handlebars, and split seats are likely to be carried over from the standard bike. We also expect to see features like the bi-functional LED lighting, new negative LCD instrument console, underbelly cowl and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.

