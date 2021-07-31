Yamaha FZ-X: Top 5 Rivals

The Yamaha FZ-X was launched in India recently and many have dubbed it as the desi iteration of the 'Yamaha XSR 155.' The new offering is based on the Yamaha FZ but is inclined towards going off-road. It also looks the part with the circular LED headlamp with a projector lens, new fuel tank, revised tail section and taillight, new dual-purpose tyres and more. It also uses the same 149 cc engine that produces 12.4 bhp and 13.3 Nm. In the 150-160 cc segment, the FZ-X does stand as a unique proposition priced from Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). But what else does this segment have to offer? Take a look.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the motorcycles to come from Hero MotoCorp

1. Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the best products to come out of Hero MotoCorp in recent times. The bike is the new flagship from the brand and does stand tall as a fun sporty commuter with an attractive price starting at Rs. 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xtreme 160R draws power from the 163 cc single-cylinder motor that develops 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. It's paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is also decently loaded on the feature front with a LED headlamp and taillight, tubeless tyres, LCD instrument console and disc brakes on the top version. The highlight is the light kerb weight of138.5 kg (drum brake version).

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V loses 2 kg, and gets packs more power and torque than before

2. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is easily one of the best in the segment and the manufacturer has consistently updated the model. It is also the more track-focused offering here and draws power from the 160 cc single-cylinder motor that now produces 17.4 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The latest update also brought a 2 kg weight reduction, along with features like TVS' new Glide Through Technology (GTT). Prices for the Apache RTR 160 4V start at Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Honda X-Blade is sharply styled in a segment full of muscular-looking motorcycles

3. Honda X-Blade

The Honda X-Blade is the two-wheeler maker's sharp-looking answer to the muscular offerings in the 150-160 cc segment. The motorcycle draws power from the 160 cc single-cylinder engine that pumps out 13.67 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. In terms of features, the Honda X-Blade gets an engine start/stop switch along with hazard lamps, a fully digital instrument console and more. Prices for the X-Blade start at Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes 17 bhp from its 160 cc motor but is also on the heavier side with a kerb weight of 151 kg

4. Bajaj Pulsar NS160

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been around for a while and brings the familiar styling of the Pulsar NS200 in a smaller package. The benefits from the perimeter frame, while power comes from the 160 cc twin-spark, DTS-i single-cylinder motor that develops 17 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The bike tips the scales at 151 kg. The hardware list includes telescopic forks, Nitrox monoshock, twin disc brakes and oil cooling. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at R. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Suzuki Gixxer 155 looks nice but does lose out in terms of power over rivals

5. Suzuki Gixxer 155

The Suzuki Gixxer 155 has been around for a while and remains one of the most sorted purchases in the segment. It looks good with the muscular profile, while the 155 cc motor is peppy and makes 13 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. Much like the Yamaha, this too isn't the most powerful in its class. On the feature front, the Gixxer gets a LED headlamp and taillight, digital instrument console, dual disc brakes, and a wide 140 section rear tyre. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).