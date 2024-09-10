Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv2024 Hyundai AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG Windsor EVBYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh

Receives minor updates. Available in only one colour scheme with a disc-drum setup
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Cheaper by Rs 10,000
  • Gets a new tail lamp and pillion seat
  • Available only in Stealth Black colour scheme

Keeping its two-wheeler portfolio updated Hero has launched the 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V in India at a sticker price of Rs 1.11 lakh ex-showroom. With that price tag, the motorcycle is now notably Rs 10,000 cheaper than the previous model. This could very much be Hero’s strategy to bump up motorcycle sales owing to the festive season being just around the corner. The update comes in line with the recent launch of the Xtreme 160R 4V variant. While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it gets subtle design updates and feature additions.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh


Hero Xtreme 160 R 2 V 2024 carandbike edited 3

The overall design remains the same except for the tail lamp, which now features the signature H-mark. The seat has also been updated with a flatter profile with a lower height allowing easy access to the pillion. Next, on the feature front, the digital dash comes with a Drag Race Timer with two modes,  D1 for measuring 0-60 kmph and D2 for measuring a quarter-mile distance of 402 m. Lastly, the 2024 Xtreme 160 2V is available only in a single colour tone of Stealth Black and a disc-drum setup for braking duties.

 

Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Now Offered With Front Disc Brake; Priced At Rs 83,461

Hero Xtreme 160 R 2 V 2024 carandbike edited 2

Powering the Xtreme 160R 2V is the same 163.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that registers 14.79 bhp and 14 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock.
 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Report

On the competition front, the 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V locks horns with the TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Honda SP160 and the Yamaha FZS Fi.

# Hero Xtreme 160R# 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V# 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V price# New Xtreme 160R 2V colours# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V was launched a few months ago and we did ride the motorcycle briefly but this time around, we had the bike with us for a longer duration, allowing us to get a proper feel in real world conditions.
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Real World Review: In Pictures
  • Here's how Hero's latest offering, the Xtreme 160R 4V measures up against its rivals in terms of specs
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The 160R is available in three variants- Standard, Connected and Pro with prices starting from Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained
  • It is anticipated that the naked street bike will receive considerable mechanical and tech updates
    2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Today: Here's What To Expect
  • The naked street bike is expected to receive a significant update both mechanically and on the electronics front
    Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June

Latest News

  • The Alcazar facelift is offered in four trim levels, two engine options, three transmission options and nine exterior paint schemes.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The Windsor is MG’s third all-electric vehicle for the Indian market and is expected to be positioned between the ZS EV and the Comet EV.
    MG Windsor EV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • Receives minor updates. Available in only one colour scheme with a disc-drum setup
    2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh
  • The reduced prices are only applicable till October 31, 2024.
    Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV & Tiago EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 3 Lakh
  • Bigger and more feature-rich than ever, the all-new version of Merc’s iconic saloon has just enough going for it
    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look
  • The eMAX7 is essentially the rebadged BYD M6 sold in some global markets which is an upgraded e6 MPV.
    BYD e6 Facelift To Be Named eMAX 7 In India
  • The benefits are offered on vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari
    Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
  • A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
    Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
  • Several brands are expected to strengthen their EV portfolios in the Indian market before the end of the financial year. Here’s what to expect.
    World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025
  • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year

Research More on Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R
8.6

Hero Xtreme 160R

Starts at ₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Xtreme 160R Specifications
View Xtreme 160R Features

Popular Hero Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved