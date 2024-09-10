2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh

Keeping its two-wheeler portfolio updated Hero has launched the 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V in India at a sticker price of Rs 1.11 lakh ex-showroom. With that price tag, the motorcycle is now notably Rs 10,000 cheaper than the previous model. This could very much be Hero’s strategy to bump up motorcycle sales owing to the festive season being just around the corner. The update comes in line with the recent launch of the Xtreme 160R 4V variant. While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it gets subtle design updates and feature additions.

The overall design remains the same except for the tail lamp, which now features the signature H-mark. The seat has also been updated with a flatter profile with a lower height allowing easy access to the pillion. Next, on the feature front, the digital dash comes with a Drag Race Timer with two modes, D1 for measuring 0-60 kmph and D2 for measuring a quarter-mile distance of 402 m. Lastly, the 2024 Xtreme 160 2V is available only in a single colour tone of Stealth Black and a disc-drum setup for braking duties.

Powering the Xtreme 160R 2V is the same 163.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that registers 14.79 bhp and 14 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock.



On the competition front, the 2024 Xtreme 160R 2V locks horns with the TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Honda SP160 and the Yamaha FZS Fi.