2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 edition of the Xtreme 160R 4V at a sticker price of Rs 1,38,500 for the Pro variant (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2024 edition of the motorcycle carries a slight premium over the old price tag since it receives a couple of cosmetic and feature upgrades.



The 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V remains the same in terms of design except for two changes. First, is the introduction of a new livery of black and brown called Kevlar Brown that fetches an additional premium of Rs 1000 over the asking price. The existing colour options of Neon Shooting Star and Stealth Black continue to be on offer. Second, is the new tail lamp unit, which is brighter than the existing one. Notably, the other variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V has now been discontinued and only the Pro variant is on offer.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test

Next, until now, the Xtreme 160R 4V was available only with single-channel ABS, however, with the 2024 edition one can opt for the motorcycle with dual-channel ABS. Furthermore, Hero has also included a panic brake feature wherein the brake lamp and turn indicators will flash rapidly in case of sudden braking. Next, the split-seat configuration has been done away with for a single-piece saddle for better pillion comfort. In addition to the existing feature list, the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a drag race timer that allows the rider to record the time for 0-60 kmph sprints and 0-402-metre runs.

What remains the same is the powertrain and cycle parts which is a 163.2 cc single-pot air/oil-cooled mill that is rated to produce 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R 4V comes with a KYB USD setup at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80-R17 (F) and 130/70-R17 (R) section tyres and with disc brakes at both ends.

On the competition front, the Hero Xtreme 160r 4V goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Yamaha FZS Fi V4, and Honda SP160.