2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new four-valve derivative of the Xtreme 160R. Badged the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, the motorcycle goes on sale alongside the existing Xtreme 160R but gets some mechanical enhancements over the latter. The new 160R 4V is available in a total of three variants with each offering something different from the other. Here we look at what each variant packs in.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Standard - Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 160R 4V Standard variant is the base model and also costs the least. It includes all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and single-channel ABS. On the hardware front, it offers a 37 mm telescopic front fork, and a 7-step adjustable rear mono shock. The bike also features disc brakes at both ends while alloy wheels and tubeless tyres are standard. The Standard variant is available in two paint shades – Pearl Red and Matt Slate Black.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Connected - Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Connected variant shares all the bits with the Standard model but with the crucial addition of Hero's telematics features along with Bluetooth connectivity in the instrument cluster. The telematics functions offers a range of connected features including vehicle tracking, remote immobilization, vehicle diagnostics, panic alerts and more. The Connected variant is available in a single paint shades - Matt Slate Black.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro - Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Pro variant gets all the features from the Xtreme 160R 4V Standard but with a notable hardware upgrade. The standard telescopic fork makes way for a 37 mm KYB upside-down fork. It also comes with a standard split seat. The Xtreme 160R 4V Pro however misses out on the telematics features available in the Connected variant. The Pro variant can be had in either Matt Slate Black or a Neon Shooting Star colourway. The Pro is also heavier than the other two variants at 145 kg as against 144 kg for the Standard and Connected.

Coming to the powerplant, the 160R 4V gets an air and oil-cooled, four-stroke, 163.2 cc, single-cylinder engine. The unit develops 16.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque – up 1.6 bhp and 0.6 Nm over the two-valve 160R. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero has currently opened bookings for the Xtreme 160R 4V in India with deliveries to commence next month. The 160R 4V will go up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZS-FI and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 in the market.