2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh; Gets Upgraded Suspension And New Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2023 edition of the Xtreme 160R 4V, and it comes with a bunch of updates giving the street naked motorcycle a sizable makeover while bringing it up-to-date with the competition. The motorcycle is now being offered in three variants- Standard, Connected and Pro. Prices start from Rs 1,27,300 for the Standard, Rs 1,32,800 for the Connected and Rs 1,36,500 for the top-spec Pro variant (all prices are ex-showroom).



The motorcycle's overall design has been slightly tweaked for a more aggressive and muscular stance with revised ergonomics. The headlamp remains the same LED unit along with LED turn indicators. The signature H-shaped tail lamp continues to be the same. Coming to the features, the new digital instrumentation is Bluetooth-enabled (not offered on standard variant) with Hero Connect 2.0 packing 25+ features. Besides that, the updated Xtreme 160R 4V is available in three new colour schemes - Matte Slate Black, Neon Night Star and Blazing Sports Red. In addition to that, the accessories list consists of bar-end mirrors, and a split and single seat option.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V instrumentation

Coming to the mechanical updates, the Xtreme 160R 4V now features an 37mm KYB upside-down fork setup limited only to the Pro variant, while the other two variants continue to come with the same telescopic fork units. Besides giving the street naked a more pronounced aggressive stance, the USDs should aid in better handling characteristics. Meanwhile, the rear is a 7-step Showa monoshock setup. Braking hardware is now a disc brake setup at both ends, equipped with single-channel ABS. Sadly, there's no dual-channel ABS even as an option.

Hero Xtreme 160R's engine is now oil-cooled and features a 4-valve head

For to the powertrain, similar to the 4-valve cylinder head update on the XPulse 200, Hero has gone ahead with the same update for the Xtreme 160R. With the adaptation of the 4-valve head, the 163cc single-cylinder motor, now oil-cooled, is more refined and efficient. As for power figures, the engine now produces 16.67 bhp@8500 rpm and 14.6Nm@6500 rpm a minor bump in power and torque. Transmission duties continue to be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V



Bookings for the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V will commenced across all authorised Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country from tomorrow, with deliveries starting from second week of July. On the competition front, the street naked competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZS-FI and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160.