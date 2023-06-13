2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is planning multiple launches and updates to its current portfolio. The brand has shared another teaser on its social media platforms, showcasing glimpses of the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R. In this teaser video, the bike can be partially seen performing a burnout and also revealing more details.

The success of the four-valve engine on the XPulse 200 has encouraged speculation that the Xtreme 160R may also adopt this configuration, as it has proven to be more refined and efficient. Further, the teaser reveals the presence of inverted forks, adding to the bike's appeal and damping abilities. Meanwhile, expect the preload-adjustable rear monoshock to be tweaked to match the updated front end. Currently, the Xtreme 160R features a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will continue to be handled by disc brakes at both ends, with single-channel ABS.

The Xtreme 160R has not seen any substantial changes since it was first introduced in 2020. However, the naked street bike is expected to receive an updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. This upgraded console will provide call and navigation alerts, similar to the features offered on the Xtreme 2.0 Stealth edition.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition

Considering the aforementioned improvements, it is anticipated that the updated Xtreme 160R will carry a price premium of Rs 10,000–15,000 above the current sticker price which ranges between Rs 1.18 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Once launched, the updated model will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 in India.