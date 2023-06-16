  • Home
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Here's how Hero's latest offering, the Xtreme 160R 4V measures up against its rivals in terms of specs
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
4 mins read
16-Jun-23 03:01 PM IST
hero xtreme 160r 4v vs rivals: specifications comparison
Highlights
  • TVS Apache RTR and Pulsar NS160 which make marginally higher power outputs than the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
  • The Xtreme 160R 4V also has the second lowest kerb weight of the bunch which stands at 145 kg
  • The Xtreme 160R is one of the longest vehicles in its class, measuring 2029 mm

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is the latest addition to the 150-160 cc street naked segment. The motorcycle features a slightly tweaked design along with a revised powertrain that now has 4 valves. It is now offered in three variants- Standard, Connected and Pro with prices starting from Rs 1,27,300 for the Standard, Rs 1,32,800 for the Connected and Rs 1,36,500 for the top-spec Pro variant (all prices are ex-showroom). 

 

 

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V’s main rivals in the market include the TVS Apache RTR 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 along with the Yamaha FZ-S. We take a look at how it stacks up against the competition in terms of specifications.

 

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: Gloves Off!

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V loses out to the TVS Apache RTR and Pulsar NS160 which have marginally higher peak power outputs

 

 Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTVS Apache RTR 4VBajaj Pulsar N160Yamaha FZ-SBajaj Pulsar NS160
Engine163 cc159.7 cc164.82 cc149 cc160.3 cc
Power16.67 bhp17.31 bhp15.78 bhp12.23 bhp16.96 bhp
Torque14.6 Nm14.73 Nm14.65 Nm13.3 Nm14.6 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed5-speed5- speed5-speed

                                                    

In terms of powertrain, all motorcycles are equipped with a 160 cc engine, except for the FZ-S which gets a lower displacement 150 cc mill. With respect to power output, the Xtreme 160R stands right in the middle as compared to its rivals. It makes 16.67 bhp, which is higher than the Pulsar N160 and Yamaha FZ-S, but loses out to the TVS Apache RTR and Pulsar NS160 which have marginally higher peak power outputs. All the motorcycles in the group make similar torque figures to the tune of 14.6 – 14.7 Nm except for the FZ-S which makes 13.3 Nm. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V makes 16.67 bhp, which is higher than the Pulsar N160 and Yamaha FZ-S

 Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTVS Apache RTR 4VBajaj Pulsar N160Yamaha FZ-SBajaj Pulsar NS160
L x W x H2029 x 793 x 1052 mm2035 x 790 x 1050 mm1989 x 753 x 1050 mm2000 x 780 x 1080 mm2017 x 804 x 1060 mm
Wheelbase1333 mm1357 mm1358 mm1330 mm1372 mm 
Seat Height795 mm800 mm795 mm790 mm805 mm
Fuel Tank capacity12 L12 L14 L13 L12 L
Kerb Weight145 kg146 kg 154 kg136 kg152 kg

When it comes to size, the Xtreme 160R is one of the longest vehicles in its class, measuring 2029 mm. It falls behind in terms of wheelbase as every one of its rivals, save for the FZ-S comes with a longer wheelbase. The seat height is a mediocre 795 mm, which is eclipsed by the RTR and NS160. The 160R also has the second lowest kerb weight of the bunch which stands at 145 kg, only surpassing the FZ-S.

car
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Starts at ₹ 1.27 Lakh

