  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V’s rivals include the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the Bajaj Pulsar N160, and the Yamaha FZ-S FI 4.0. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is also a direct rival to the Xtreme 160 R.
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
4 mins read
15-Jun-23 04:53 PM IST
FotoJet (5).jpg
Highlights
  • The Xtreme 160R 4V is the latest offering from Hero MotoCorp
  • The price for the two-wheeler starts at Rs. 1,27,300
  • Its main rivals include TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160

The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, comes with a bunch of updates giving the motorcycle a significant makeover while keeping it competitive. In pricing, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160, are direct rivals of the Xtreme 160R 4V. As the name suggests, the Xtreme 160 4V, now has a 4-valve cylinder head, with two intake valves and two exhaust valves, for better engine refinement and combustion efficiency. The 163 cc single-cylinder motor is now air and oil-cooled, and now generates 16.67 bhp at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6500 rpm, which is a slight increase in power and torque. A 5-speed gearbox continues to handle transmission duties. 
 

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained

 

2023 Hero Xtreme in Standard Variant

 

Three variants of the motorcycle are currently available: Standard, Connected, and Pro. Prices for the Standard start at Rs. 1,27,300, the Connected at Rs. 1,32,800, and the highest-spec Pro variant at Rs. 1,36,500 (all prices are ex-showroom).

Models

Prices

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 127300

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1 27 270

Bajaj Pulsar N160

₹ 1,30,560

Yamaha FZ-S FI 4.0

₹ 1 28 400

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

₹ 1,36,736

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh; Gets Upgraded Suspension And New Features

 

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:

Overall, the Apache RTR 160 4V is the closest rival to the Xtreme 160R 4V in pricing with its Rs 1,27,270 (ex-showroom) price tag

 

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V   - launched in 2019 - is easily one of the best bikes in the segment and the Xtreme 160R 4V has to compete with it squarely in terms of performance, dynamics and features. The Apache RTR 160 4V boasts of a long list of features including segment-first ride modes: sport, urban, and rain. Moreover, it gets LED headlights, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and single-channel ABS. Overall, the Apache RTR 160 4V is the closest rival to the Xtreme 160R 4V in pricing with its Rs 1,27,270 (ex-showroom) price tag. The bike is powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, four-valve motor that produces 17.40 bhp and 14.73 nm. This motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.
 

 

Bajaj Pulsar N160:

The dual-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 1,30,560 (ex-showroom), being higher than the Xtreme 160R 4V by Rs 3,260

 

The Bajaj Pulsar N160  is Bajaj Auto’s attempt to compete in the 160 cc segment. It has fresh styling cues borrowed from the bigger Pulsar 250s. The N160 is powered by a 164.82 cc single-cylinder engine that is linked to a five-speed gearbox. It produces 15.68 bhp and 14.65 Nm. It’s the only 160 cc bike to be offered with the choice of dual-channel ABS, apart from its sibling the NS160. The dual-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 1,30,560 (ex-showroom), being higher than the Xtreme 160R 4V by Rs 3,260. However, the single-channel ABS variant is very competitively priced at Rs 1,22,854 (ex-showroom).
 

 

Yamaha FZ-S Fi 4.0 DLX:

 

The Yamaha FZ is the original premium commuter motorcycle which brought fresh and sharp styling to the segment, along with great riding dynamics, and performance. 
 

With a price of Rs 1,28,400, the FZ-S also is priced very close to the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 

 

The Japanese automaker revised several additional models for the 2023 model year, including the Yamaha FZ-S Fi 4.0 version DLX. The Version 4.0 FZ-S was updated with improved features, new tech, and an updated engine that complies with the more stringent BS6 Step 2 emission norms. Yamaha also offers a bunch of new features, like a fully digital instrument cluster, which is also equipped with the company’s Y-Connect system. The 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX gets a 149 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is tuned to make 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5500 rpm. With a price of Rs 1,28,400, the FZ-S also is priced very close to the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and is a direct rival in the segment. 
 

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS160:

 

The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,36,736 (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive two-wheeler in the segment

 

After being introduced in 2017, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 received its first big update. With USD front forks, dual-channel ABS as standard, bigger tyres, and a few improvements. The engine is the same as before, a 160-cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled and makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox, and it is OBD-2 compliant. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,36,736 (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive two-wheeler in the segment.

Related Articles
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variants Explained
8 hours ago
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Today: Here's What To Expect
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Today: Here's What To Expect
1 day ago
Hero Passion Plus Relaunched In India; Priced At Rs 76,301
Hero Passion Plus Relaunched In India; Priced At Rs 76,301
2 days ago
Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June
Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June
8 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2014 Mahindra XUV500 W8 FWD for sale

2014 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 40,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
6.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W8 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 66,624 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
7.00 L
₹ 15,678/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV for sale

2018 Ford EcoSport

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Starts at ₹ 1.27 Lakh

Hero Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now