Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, comes with a bunch of updates giving the motorcycle a significant makeover while keeping it competitive. In pricing, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160, are direct rivals of the Xtreme 160R 4V. As the name suggests, the Xtreme 160 4V, now has a 4-valve cylinder head, with two intake valves and two exhaust valves, for better engine refinement and combustion efficiency. The 163 cc single-cylinder motor is now air and oil-cooled, and now generates 16.67 bhp at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6500 rpm, which is a slight increase in power and torque. A 5-speed gearbox continues to handle transmission duties.



2023 Hero Xtreme in Standard Variant

Three variants of the motorcycle are currently available: Standard, Connected, and Pro. Prices for the Standard start at Rs. 1,27,300, the Connected at Rs. 1,32,800, and the highest-spec Pro variant at Rs. 1,36,500 (all prices are ex-showroom).

Models Prices Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ₹ 127300 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ₹ 1 27 270 Bajaj Pulsar N160 ₹ 1,30,560 Yamaha FZ-S FI 4.0 ₹ 1 28 400 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 ₹ 1,36,736

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - launched in 2019 - is easily one of the best bikes in the segment and the Xtreme 160R 4V has to compete with it squarely in terms of performance, dynamics and features. The Apache RTR 160 4V boasts of a long list of features including segment-first ride modes: sport, urban, and rain. Moreover, it gets LED headlights, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and single-channel ABS. Overall, the Apache RTR 160 4V is the closest rival to the Xtreme 160R 4V in pricing with its Rs 1,27,270 (ex-showroom) price tag. The bike is powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, four-valve motor that produces 17.40 bhp and 14.73 nm. This motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.



Bajaj Pulsar N160:

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is Bajaj Auto’s attempt to compete in the 160 cc segment. It has fresh styling cues borrowed from the bigger Pulsar 250s. The N160 is powered by a 164.82 cc single-cylinder engine that is linked to a five-speed gearbox. It produces 15.68 bhp and 14.65 Nm. It’s the only 160 cc bike to be offered with the choice of dual-channel ABS, apart from its sibling the NS160. The dual-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 1,30,560 (ex-showroom), being higher than the Xtreme 160R 4V by Rs 3,260. However, the single-channel ABS variant is very competitively priced at Rs 1,22,854 (ex-showroom).



Yamaha FZ-S Fi 4.0 DLX:

The Yamaha FZ is the original premium commuter motorcycle which brought fresh and sharp styling to the segment, along with great riding dynamics, and performance.



The Japanese automaker revised several additional models for the 2023 model year, including the Yamaha FZ-S Fi 4.0 version DLX. The Version 4.0 FZ-S was updated with improved features, new tech, and an updated engine that complies with the more stringent BS6 Step 2 emission norms. Yamaha also offers a bunch of new features, like a fully digital instrument cluster, which is also equipped with the company’s Y-Connect system. The 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX gets a 149 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is tuned to make 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5500 rpm. With a price of Rs 1,28,400, the FZ-S also is priced very close to the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and is a direct rival in the segment.



Bajaj Pulsar NS160:

After being introduced in 2017, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 received its first big update. With USD front forks, dual-channel ABS as standard, bigger tyres, and a few improvements. The engine is the same as before, a 160-cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled and makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox, and it is OBD-2 compliant. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,36,736 (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive two-wheeler in the segment.