Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Real World Review

Photography: Arvind Salhan & Sahil Sinha

Hero MotoCorp is keen on doing well in the premium motorcycle space and the updated Xtreme 160R is testament to that fact. Fully updated engine with 4 valves, new hardware and subtle design updates, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V easily has the potential to upset its rivals in the 160 cc segment.

New Engine Updates

The biggest change is of course, to the engine. Hero says that the engine is almost brand new, with a new 4-valve head, oil-cooling machinery, even the crank cases and the block is new. The upside is the fact that there is a decent gain of 1.7 bhp in terms of power and 0.6 Nm on the torque output. The engine makes 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak power output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The downside is that the motorcycle gains 5 kg in weight, compared to the 2V model and now weighs 144 kg.

Performance

It is evident that the 160R 4V gets a better performing engine, which feels eager and is ready for action, no matter whether it is daily commuting or short highway jaunts. The power delivery doesn’t taper off at 80 odd kmph, in fact, the bike welcomes the opportunity to push further. The other likeable bit is the tractability that the engine offers. There is enough pull at low speeds from the engine, even at higher gears and that will definitely make riding easier in the city.

There is pronounced difference between the performance of the 2V and the 4V models. The 4V right here feels much more eager and peppier when riding in the city and on open stretches of road. The engine feels less stressed on its way to triple digit speeds and even in the 5th gear, there is enough juice left for an overtaking manoeuvre. The motorcycle is in its element and feels the best when it is ridden between 70-90 kmph.

What also works in favour of the motorcycle is the fact that the clutch action is quite light and doesn’t give your fingers a workout in traffic. Plus, the gearbox, for most part, it is slick, but could do with a better feel. It is not the best in the segment, but not the worst either! Apart from the peppy nature of the engine, the 4V also runs much smoother, with vibrations becoming a bother only at the top end, at around say 7,000 to 8,000 rpm. What is also immediately apparent is the free-revving nature of the motor and the sharper throttle response, compared to the 2V model.

While the claimed fuel economy figure for the Xtreme 160R 4V is 55 kmpl, our run with the motorcycle revealed that it isn’t too far from the promised figure, at 46 kmpl, with regular running within the city. A lighter hand on the throttle is likely to result in better efficiency.

Ride Quality & Handling

One of the highlights on the Xtreme 160R 4V is the USD setup. A 160 cc machine getting upside down fork is a rarity and sure, it is offered only on the top-spec model, the buyer does have that option, which in our books is great!

Now, the new USD fork on the Xtreme 160R 4V does make a marked difference in the way the motorcycle handles and absorbs bumps. I mean, the ride is plush as before and front end stability becomes much better. The bike loves being hustled into corners, and it feels quite confident too. The grip from the CEAT tyres is quite nice as well.

The motorcycle is as agile as it always was and filtering through traffic is easy, but the suspension is a touch softer than we would have liked. The front end can feel soft and floaty only when you are actually pushing the bike. Otherwise, the suspension does a decent job of ironing out undulations, making them feel only if they are bigger than normal. Braking is on point as well, although we would have liked the addition of dual-channel ABS, at least on the top variant.

Design & Features

The design on the bike largely stays the same, with the addition of split seats, subtle redesign of the fuel tank and the LED headlight is mounted a little lower on the USD variant. And there are new colour schemes to choose from as well. The overall fit & finish is nice, better than the 2V model.

There are three variants on sale – Standard, Connected and Pro. Now, Hero offers USD only on the Pro variant, and connectivity features like turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, SMS alerts etc. only on the mid-spec ‘connected’ variant and not on the top variant. We find it quite amusing. A fourth variant with both USD and connectivity could have been offered, even if at a higher price point.

Variants Prices - Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Standard Rs. 1,27,300 Connected Rs. 1,32,800 Pro Rs. 1,36,500

The top-spec Pro variant is priced at Rs. 1.36 lakh which makes it more expensive than the top-spec model of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and also the dual-channel ABS version of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, its biggest rivals. The ‘connected’ variant is priced at Rs. 1.33 lakh. The base variant, standard, is priced at Rs. 1.27 lakh. Prices of the older 2V variants range from Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1.33 lakh, which is a tad less than the 4V.

Verdict

Fast, fluid and fun! The updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V becomes much better as a product and is even much more enjoyable. Yes, the prices have gone up, but it is more than justified. It is a neat little city bike and yes, it has its share of flaws, but it is now much better equipped to take on its rivals, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160.