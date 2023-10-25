Login

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Real World Review: In Pictures

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V was launched a few months ago and we did ride the motorcycle briefly but this time around, we had the bike with us for a longer duration, allowing us to get a proper feel in real world conditions.
By Kingshuk Dutta

1 mins read

25-Oct-23 03:43 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ridden in real world conditions
  • It returned around 46 kmpl during our test run
  • It makes for a great option in the 150-160 cc segment

Photography: Arvind Salhan & Sahil Sinha

 

Hero MotoCorp is keen on doing well in the premium motorcycle space and the updated Xtreme 160R is testament to that fact. Fully updated engine with 4 valves, new hardware and subtle design updates, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V easily has the potential to upset its rivals in the 160 cc segment.

 

The biggest change is of course, to the engine. Hero says that the engine is almost brand new, with a new 4-valve head, oil-cooling machinery, even the crank cases and the block is new. The upside is the fact that there is a decent gain of 1.7 bhp in terms of power and 0.6 Nm on the torque output. The engine makes 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak power output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The downside is that the motorcycle gains 5 kg in weight, compared to the 2V model and now weighs 144 kg. 

 

 

It is evident that the 160R 4V gets a better performing engine, which feels eager and is ready for action, no matter whether it is daily commuting or short highway jaunts. The power delivery doesn’t taper off at 80 odd kmph, in fact, the bike welcomes the opportunity to push further.

 

The other likeable bit is the tractability that the engine offers. There is enough pull at low speeds from the engine, even at higher gears and that will definitely make riding easier in the city.

 

What also works in favour of the motorcycle is the fact that the clutch action is quite light and doesn’t give your fingers a workout in traffic. Plus, the gearbox, for most part, it is slick, but could do with a better feel. It is not the best in the segment, but not the worst either! Apart from the peppy nature of the engine, the 4V also runs much smoother, with vibrations becoming a bother only at the top end.

While the claimed fuel economy figure for the Xtreme 160R 4V is 55 kmpl, our run with the motorcycle revealed that it isn’t too far from the promised figure, at 46 kmpl, with regular running within the city. 

 

One of the highlights on the Xtreme 160R 4V is the USD setup. A 160 cc machine getting upside down fork is a rarity and sure, it is offered only on the top-spec model, the buyer does have that option, which in our books is great!

 

Now, the new USD fork on the Xtreme 160R 4V does make a marked difference in the way the motorcycle handles and absorbs bumps. I mean, the ride is plush as before and front end stability becomes much better. The bike loves being hustled into corners, and it feels quite confident too.

 

The motorcycle is as agile as it always was and filtering through traffic is easy, but the suspension is a touch softer than we would have liked. The front end can feel soft and floaty only when you are actually pushing the bike. 

 

The design on the bike largely stays the same, with the addition of split seats, subtle redesign of the fuel tank and the LED headlight is mounted a little lower on the USD variant. And there are new colour schemes to choose from as well.

 

There are three variants on sale – Standard, Connected and Pro. Now, Hero offers USD only on the Pro variant, and connectivity features like turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, SMS alerts etc. only on the mid-spec ‘connected’ variant and not on the top variant. We find it quite amusing. A fourth variant with both USD and connectivity could have been offered, even if at a higher price point. 

 

The updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V becomes much better as a product and is even much more enjoyable. Yes, the prices have gone up, but it is more than justified. It is a neat little city bike and yes, it has its share of flaws, but it is now much better equipped to take on its rivals, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160.

