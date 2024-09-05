Login
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Now Offered With Front Disc Brake; Priced At Rs 83,461

The Hero Splendor was, until now, solely offered with drum brakes on both ends
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 5, 2024

Highlights

  • Hero is now offering the Splendor Plus XTEC with a front disc brake setup.
  • The variant is priced at Rs 83,461 (ex-showroom).
  • Continues to be powered by a 97.2 cc air-cooled engine.

Hero MotoCorp is now offering the Splendor Plus XTEC with a front disc brake. The Splendor which has been on sale in the Indian market for over 25 years, was until now, solely offered with drum brakes on both ends. Priced at Rs 83,461 (ex-showroom), this is the only variant of the commuter motorcycle to be offered with this mechanical feature. The Splendor is among Hero’s best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market.

 

Also ReadHero Splendor+ Xtec 2.0 Launched At Rs 82,911
 

The Splendor has more or less retained the same design since it was first introduced in the Indian market. It has however over the years, received a series of updates to keep it more up-to-date. The current version is offered with features such as a digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, and the i3s start/stop technology. Colour options for this particular variant are black sparkling blue, black tornado grey, red black. 

Hero Splendor Disc
This variant of the Hero Splendor is priced at Rs 83,461

 

On the mechanical front, the Splendor continues to be suspended by a telescopic fork setup up front, and twin shock absorbers at the rear. While the front end now has a disc brake, the rear end continues to feature a drum brake.

 

Also ReadVida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
 

The Splendor continues to be powered by the 97.2 cc air-cooled engine that churns out 8 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a 4-speed gearbox, the motorcycle has a claimed fuel efficiency of over 70 kmpl. 

# Hero Splendor# Hero Splendor XTEC# Hero Splendor Plus# Hero Splendor Disc Brake# Hero Splendor Engine# Hero Splendor Disc Brake Price# Bikes# Two Wheelers
