Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Now Offered With Front Disc Brake; Priced At Rs 83,461

Hero MotoCorp is now offering the Splendor Plus XTEC with a front disc brake. The Splendor which has been on sale in the Indian market for over 25 years, was until now, solely offered with drum brakes on both ends. Priced at Rs 83,461 (ex-showroom), this is the only variant of the commuter motorcycle to be offered with this mechanical feature. The Splendor is among Hero’s best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market.

The Splendor has more or less retained the same design since it was first introduced in the Indian market. It has however over the years, received a series of updates to keep it more up-to-date. The current version is offered with features such as a digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, and the i3s start/stop technology. Colour options for this particular variant are black sparkling blue, black tornado grey, red black.



This variant of the Hero Splendor is priced at Rs 83,461

On the mechanical front, the Splendor continues to be suspended by a telescopic fork setup up front, and twin shock absorbers at the rear. While the front end now has a disc brake, the rear end continues to feature a drum brake.

The Splendor continues to be powered by the 97.2 cc air-cooled engine that churns out 8 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a 4-speed gearbox, the motorcycle has a claimed fuel efficiency of over 70 kmpl.