Hero MotoCorp Inaugurates New Assembly Facility In Nepal

Hero MotoCorp inaugurated a new facility in Nepal, with its local partner, CG Motors. The new plant will have an annual capacity of 75,000 units.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 22, 2024

Highlights

    Hero MotoCorp has been present in Nepal since 2014 and now the company inaugurated its new assembly facility in Nawalparasi, with the aim of expanding its operations in the country rapidly. The new assembly facility will have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum and also focus on bringing in new investment and creating job opportunities in the region. For this, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with CG Motors, who is the authorised distributor and will also work on expanding the sales and service network in the country. 

     

    Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sees 5.6 Per Cent Drop In March 2024 Sales

    Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Bhan, Chief Business Officer - Global Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “With innovation and technology at its core, Hero MotoCorp is committed to providing world-class products and experiences to its customers across the globe. This is an exciting development for us, CG Motors and for Nepal. The state-of-the-art assembly unit will ensure that our world-class products will now be made in Nepal and available to customers across the country. The rapid expansion of the sales and service network will enable us to entrench the market with our world-class products and services. Our renewed focus in Nepal, along with our partners CG Motors, is reflective of our commitment to the country, which continues to be a very important market for us.”

    Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Name Trademarked

     

    Hero MotoCorp will assemble four of its most popular models - Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor+ motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooter at the new plant in Nepal. CG Motors has opened the flagship showroom in Kathmandu and aims to have over 100 sales and service outlets within the next three months. 

