Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Name Trademarked

Last year, we had told you that the Hero and Harley-Davidson partnership will have a scrambler in the 440 cc platform, and now that reality seems to be inching closer.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler trademarked
  • Scrambler version based on Mavrick 440 expected in 2024
  • Common platform with Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp seems to be looking to expand the common platform it shares with Harley-Davidson and the next model could be a scrambler, based on the Hero Mavrick 440. The company has trademarked the name Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler, and this was expected as we had reported last year in an exclusive report. The only thing that remains to be seen is a possible launch date, since the trademark application, filed in March 2024 is still showing a status of “Marked for Exam” so the name has yet to be formally confirmed for trademark.

 

Also Read: Exclusive! Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched

 

A trademark filing has revealed that Hero MotoCorp has applied for the Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler name for a new product.

 

In our report from September 2023, we had looked at the possibility of the scrambler flavour bearing a Harley-Davidson name, but now, it looks like the scrambler will be another variant in the Hero Mavrick 440. The Scrambler is likely to get some changes in aesthetics, including different bodywork and styling, as well as a wider and flatter handlebar and possibly a bigger front wheel. While the engine is likely to remain in the same state of tune, some changes in gearing may be expected to give the Scrambler its own identity and personality. Some additional suspension travel, and block pattern tyres will of course add to the scrambler’s appeal. The frame is likely to be the same as well, but there could be minor changes in geometry. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 is an overall impressive motorcycle.

 

We expect Hero MotoCorp to launch the Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler later in 2024, possibly by November-Deccember 2024, considering the company has only just started deliveries of the Mavrick 440 to customers. With manufacturing catering to both the Harley-Davidson X440 and the Mavrick 440, it is expected to take some time before Hero MotoCorp can streamline production before the Mavrick 440 Scrambler is launched, and production of that model also begins. 

