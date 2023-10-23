Exclusive: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024

Scramblers seem to be the flavour of the season in the Indian motorcycle market, and close on the heels of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X launch, we have confirmation that Harley-Davidson is getting ready to launch its own scrambler, based on the Harley-Davidson X440. The new bike, which we’ll call the Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler for now, is already under development or has been developed and the only delay in the launch will likely be due to meeting production demands of the X440 it’s based on. carandbike has learnt that the 440 scrambler was developed alongside the X440, and will offer a different flavour and model in the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 platform.

The new Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler will be powered by the same 440 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve SOHC engine which makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. But there are likely to be some chassis and gearing changes to give the X440 Scrambler its own identity and character. A 19-inch front wheel will add some ground clearance as well, and with it, possibly some more suspension travel and block pattern tyres for ‘scrambling’ duty. The frame will likely be the same but there could be minor geometry changes with the bigger front wheel.

The full-colour TFT screen is likely to be shared with the Harley-Davidson X440.

What remains to be seen is the design of the bike, which is expected to be completely new, giving the scrambler its own character and identity. The 3.5-inch TFT display will also likely be shared with the X440, with connectivity features in the top-spec trims, including turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, music controls etc. Like the X440, the Scrambler could also be offered with options of both wire-spoke wheels and alloys with tubeless tyres.

So far, there’s no timeline on a launch date as yet, considering Harley-Davidson India and Hero MotoCorp has only just begun deliveries of the X440. We’d expect a launch sometime in the second quarter of 2024, with deliveries to begin soon after. For the Indian motorcyclist, the new Harley isn't the only scrambler which will be launched next year. Royal Enfield is also expected to introduce its Scrambler 650 sometime in 2024.