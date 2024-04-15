Login
Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries Commence In India

The brand’s most expensive model was revealed at the Hero World 2024 event in January and subsequently launched in February 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Deliveries for the brand’s flagship motorcycle have commenced nationwide.
  • Prices for the Hero Mavrick range between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • It is available in three variants.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the deliveries of its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. The brand’s most expensive model was revealed at the Hero World 2024 event in January and subsequently launched in February 2024. The Mavrick 440 sets itself apart with its distinctive design and features while retaining the core of the Harley-Davidson X440 platform.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different

 

Deliveries for the brand’s flagship motorcycle have commenced nationwide.

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 adopts a roadster silhouette, deviating from the cruiser profile of its American counterpart. Its feature set includes all-LED headlights and tail lights, complemented by a modern digital instrumentation panel equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, a low fuel indicator, and distance-to-empty readings. The top variant also benefits from e-SIM-based connectivity.

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 lineup consists of three variants, with prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh for the base model, available in Arctic White with spoked wheels and tubed tyres. The mid variant, priced at Rs 2.14 lakh, offers Celestial Blue and Fearless Red colour options, along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. The top variant, priced at Rs 2.24 lakh, comes in Phantom Black and Enigma Black colours, featuring diamond-cut alloys, tubeless tyres, and advanced digital instrumentation with Bluetooth/smartphone connectivity.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

Prices for the Hero Mavrick range between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

As for its powertrain, the Hero Mavrick 440 houses a mildly retuned version of the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine found in the Harley-Davidson X440. This engine delivers 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

 

# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick Deliveries# Mavrick 440# HeroMotocorp# Hero Bikes# Hero Bikes India# Bike news# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

Starts at ₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Mavrick 440 Specifications
View Mavrick 440 Features

Popular Hero Models

Explore More

