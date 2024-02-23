Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
Published on February 23, 2024
Highlights
- Mavrick 440 is the highest displacement motorcycle from Hero
- Based on the 440 platform, shared with the H-D X440
- Priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and offered in three variants
Hero MotoCorp has been on a roll with a slew of new launches and updated models to its portfolio. The latest to join the spread is the all-new Mavrick 440, which is now the flagship motorcycle in the brand’s portfolio and also the highest displacement motorcycle in the lineup. How does the roadster stack up against the other competitions in the sub-500cc modern retro premium motorcycle segment consisting of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H'ness CB350, Jawa 350 and the Harley-Davidson X440.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review
Engine Specifications:
The Hero Mavrick 440 is the second motorcycle based on the 440 platform after the Harley-Davidson X440. In this spec comparison, not only do the Mavrick 440 and the X440 have the highest displacement, but also register the maximum power. While the X440 is tuned to produce 2 Nm more torque compared to the Mavrick 440, the folks at Hero claim that the torque graph on the Mavrick is set to deliver 90 per cent of the torque as low as 2,000 rpm. Coming in third at producing max power is the Jawa 350 followed by the Honda H’ness CB350 and then the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
|Specifications
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Honda H’ness CB350
|Jawa 350
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Displacement
|440cc
|349cc
|349cc
|334cc
|440cc
|Engine
|Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder
|Air-cooled, single-cylinder
|Air-cooled, single-cylinder
|Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder
|Max Power
|27 bhp at 6,000rpm
|20.02 bhp at 6,100rpm
|20.78 bhp at 5,500rpm
|22.26 bhp
|27 bhp at 6,000rpm
|Peak Torque
|36 Nm at 4,000rpm
|27 Nm at 4,000rpm
|30 Nm at 3,000rpm
|28.1 Nm
|38 Nm at 4,000rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch
|5-speed gearbox
|5-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch
|6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch
|6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch
Among the motorcycles considered in this comparison, only the Jawa 350 comes with a short-stroke motor and with liquid-cooling. All the other motorcycles feature a long-stroke construction and are air-cooled (Mavrick 440 and X440 are additionally oil-cooled). In terms of the gearbox, barring the Classic 350 which has a 5-speed gearbox, the remaining four motorcycles come with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
Chassis And Cycle Parts:
In this department, the Honda is the lightest here, and it also sports the largest fuel tank. While the former aids in easy manoeuvring the latter translates to fewer stops to fuel stations between tank ups. However, the H’ness CB350 has the lowest ground clearance, so one needs to be careful when going over speed bumps and potholes. The Royal Enfield is the heaviest here, which is simply due to the amount of metal it uses for its body parts and components. In terms of seat height, the Jawa 350 is the most accessible one, while the Classic 350 and the X440 share the same saddle height.
|Specifications
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Honda H’ness CB350
|Jawa 350
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Chassis Type
|Steel Trellis
|Twin Downtube Spine
|Half Duplex Cradle
|Double Cradle
|Steel Trellis
|Front Suspension
|43mm Telescopic fork, 130 mm travel
|41mm Telescopic fork, 130 mm travel
|Telescopic
|35mm Telescopic fork
|43mm KYB USD Dual Cartridge fork
|Rear Suspension
|Twin shock, 7-step preload
|Twin shock, 6-step preload
|Twin shock absorbers
|Twin shock, 5-step preload
|Gas-filled, twin shock, 7-step preload
|Seat Height
|803mm
|805mm
|800mm
|790mm
|805mm
|Ground Clearance
|175mm
|170mm
|166mm
|178mm
|170mm
|Fuel Capacity
|13.5-litres
|13-litres
|15-litres
|13.2-litres
|13.5-litres
|Kerb Weight
|187 kg
|195 kg
|181 kg
|184 kg
|190 kg
Coming to the suspension, the Harley-Davidson X440 packs the most sophisticated hardware featuring a KYB USD fork setup and gas-charged twin shock absorbers. Next is the Mavrick 440 which sports a telescopic fork unit but has the thickest fork tubes among the other three motorcycles. The Mavrick 440 and the X440 offered the maximum preload settings compared to the other motorcycles.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Lastly, the Mavrick 440 and the X440 both, have the benefit of featuring a trellis frame compared to the other chassis forms used by the other bikes. The trellis frame is more rigid in construction, translating to better handling qualities.
Also Read: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
Tyres And Brakes:
Over here, no two motorcycles share the same setup. The Classic 350 and the H’ness CB350 do share the same front tyre spec, but at the rear, the RE gets a taller tyre profile, while the Honda comes with a wider tyre profile. Next, the Jawa 350 and the H-D X440 share the same front tyre profile, but different profiles at the rear. The Mavrick 440 is the only motorcycle here with 17-inch wheels at both ends. It also boosts the widest front tyre of the lot.
|Specifications
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Honda H’ness CB350
|Jawa 350
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Front Tyre
|110/70 - R17
|100/90 - R19
|100/90 - R19
|100/90 - R18
|100/90 - R18
|Rear Tyre
|150/60 - R17
|120/80 - R18
|130/70 - R18
|130/80 - R17
|140/70 - R17
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc
|300 mm disc
|310 mm disc
|280 mm disc
|320 mm disc
|Rear Brake
|240 mm disc
|270 mm disc
|240 mm disc
|240 mm disc
|240 mm disc
Coming to the braking hardware, all bikes are equipped with disc brakes at both ends. Of the lot, the X440 features the biggest front disc, while the Classic 350 has the biggest rear disc. While all the mentioned motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS, the Classic 350 is the only motorcycle to be offered with the option of single-channel ABS. Lastly, the Honda H’ness 350 is the only motorcycle here to get traction control, which is switchable and comes as standard.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Features And Equipment:
The Harley-Davidson X440 is equipped with a colour TFT display that is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation system. The Mavrick 440 comes in second with an inverted digital display with smartphone connectivity and navigation. Next is the H’ness CB350 that comes with a semi-digital console with phone connectivity and navigation but only over voice commands. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350 with the option to add a separate Tripper unit with a digital colour display as an optional extra, providing turn-by-turn navigation along with call alerts. The Jawa 350 features an analogue instrument console without any digital connectivity.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
Pricing And Rivals:
|Specifications
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Honda H’ness CB350
|Jawa 350
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Number of Variants offered
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|Prices Ex-showroom, Delhi
|Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh
|Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh
|Rs 2.09 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh
|Rs 2.14 lakh
|Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.79 lakh
On comparing the sticker prices, the Classic 350 might have the lowest starting price, but that is for the single-channel ABS variant. The dual-channel variants start from Rs 2.02 lakh, thus making the Hero Mavrick 440 the most accessible motorcycle here. The most expensive here is undoubtedly the Harley-Davidson X440, but is also equipped with premium cycle parts and instrumentation, and not to forget the brand recall.
In terms of variant options, Jawa offers the 350 in only a single variant, followed by Mavrick 440 and X440 with three, and the Honda H’ness CB350 with four, including the addition of the Legacy Edition. Royal Enfield offers the maximum variants for the Classic 350 depending on the colours, chromed parts and the ABS hardware.
