Login

Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Hero has launched its newest and latest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Marketed as a roadster carrying an attractive sticker price, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mavrick 440 is the highest displacement motorcycle from Hero
  • Based on the 440 platform, shared with the H-D X440
  • Priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and offered in three variants

Hero MotoCorp has been on a roll with a slew of new launches and updated models to its portfolio. The latest to join the spread is the all-new Mavrick 440, which is now the flagship motorcycle in the brand’s portfolio and also the highest displacement motorcycle in the lineup. How does the roadster stack up against the other competitions in the sub-500cc modern retro premium motorcycle segment consisting of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H'ness CB350, Jawa 350 and the Harley-Davidson X440.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review

Engine Specifications:

The Hero Mavrick 440 is the second motorcycle based on the 440 platform after the Harley-Davidson X440. In this spec comparison, not only do the Mavrick 440 and the X440 have the highest displacement, but also register the maximum power. While the X440 is tuned to produce 2 Nm more torque compared to the Mavrick 440, the folks at Hero claim that the torque graph on the Mavrick is set to deliver 90 per cent of the torque as low as 2,000 rpm. Coming in third at producing max power is the Jawa 350 followed by the Honda H’ness CB350 and then the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

SpecificationsHero Mavrick 440Royal Enfield  Classic 350Honda H’ness CB350Jawa 350Harley-Davidson X440
Displacement440cc349cc349cc334cc440cc
Engine Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinderAir-cooled, single-cylinderAir-cooled, single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, single-cylinderAir/oil-cooled, single-cylinder
Max Power27 bhp at 6,000rpm20.02 bhp at 6,100rpm20.78 bhp at 5,500rpm22.26 bhp27 bhp at 6,000rpm
Peak Torque36 Nm at 4,000rpm27 Nm at 4,000rpm30 Nm at 3,000rpm28.1 Nm38 Nm at 4,000rpm
Gearbox6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch5-speed gearbox5-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch

Among the motorcycles considered in this comparison, only the Jawa 350 comes with a short-stroke motor and with liquid-cooling. All the other motorcycles feature a long-stroke construction and are air-cooled (Mavrick 440 and X440 are additionally oil-cooled). In terms of the gearbox, barring the Classic 350 which has a 5-speed gearbox, the remaining four motorcycles come with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different

Chassis And Cycle Parts:

In this department, the Honda is the lightest here, and it also sports the largest fuel tank. While the former aids in easy manoeuvring the latter translates to fewer stops to fuel stations between tank ups. However, the H’ness CB350 has the lowest ground clearance, so one needs to be careful when going over speed bumps and potholes. The Royal Enfield is the heaviest here, which is simply due to the amount of metal it uses for its body parts and components. In terms of seat height, the Jawa 350 is the most accessible one, while the Classic 350 and the X440 share the same saddle height.

SpecificationsHero Mavrick 440Royal Enfield  Classic 350Honda H’ness CB350Jawa 350Harley-Davidson X440
Chassis TypeSteel TrellisTwin Downtube SpineHalf Duplex CradleDouble CradleSteel Trellis
Front Suspension43mm Telescopic fork, 130 mm travel41mm Telescopic fork, 130 mm travelTelescopic35mm Telescopic fork43mm KYB USD Dual Cartridge fork
Rear SuspensionTwin shock, 7-step preloadTwin shock, 6-step preloadTwin shock absorbersTwin shock, 5-step preloadGas-filled, twin shock, 7-step preload
Seat Height 803mm805mm800mm790mm805mm
Ground Clearance 175mm170mm166mm178mm170mm
Fuel Capacity13.5-litres13-litres15-litres13.2-litres13.5-litres
Kerb Weight187 kg195 kg181 kg184 kg190 kg

Coming to the suspension, the Harley-Davidson X440 packs the most sophisticated hardware featuring a KYB USD fork setup and gas-charged twin shock absorbers. Next is the Mavrick 440 which sports a telescopic fork unit but has the thickest fork tubes among the other three motorcycles. The Mavrick 440 and the X440 offered the maximum preload settings compared to the other motorcycles. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

 


 

Lastly, the Mavrick 440 and the X440 both, have the benefit of featuring a trellis frame compared to the other chassis forms used by the other bikes. The trellis frame is more rigid in construction, translating to better handling qualities.
 

Also Read: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?

Tyres And Brakes:

Over here, no two motorcycles share the same setup. The Classic 350 and the H’ness CB350 do share the same front tyre spec, but at the rear, the RE gets a taller tyre profile, while the Honda comes with a wider tyre profile. Next, the Jawa 350 and the H-D X440 share the same front tyre profile, but different profiles at the rear. The Mavrick 440 is the only motorcycle here with 17-inch wheels at both ends. It also boosts the widest front tyre of the lot.

SpecificationsHero Mavrick 440Royal Enfield  Classic 350Honda H’ness CB350Jawa 350Harley-Davidson X440
Front Tyre110/70 - R17100/90 - R19100/90 - R19100/90 - R18100/90 - R18
Rear Tyre150/60 - R17120/80 - R18130/70 - R18130/80 - R17140/70 - R17
Front Brake320 mm disc300 mm disc310 mm disc280 mm disc320 mm disc
Rear Brake240 mm disc270 mm disc240 mm disc240 mm disc240 mm disc

Coming to the braking hardware, all bikes are equipped with disc brakes at both ends. Of the lot, the X440 features the biggest front disc, while the Classic 350 has the biggest rear disc. While all the mentioned motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS, the Classic 350 is the only motorcycle to be offered with the option of single-channel ABS. Lastly, the Honda H’ness 350 is the only motorcycle here to get traction control, which is switchable and comes as standard. 


Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained

Features And Equipment:

The Harley-Davidson X440 is equipped with a colour TFT display that is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation system. The Mavrick 440 comes in second with an inverted digital display with smartphone connectivity and navigation. Next is the H’ness CB350 that comes with a semi-digital console with phone connectivity and navigation but only over voice commands. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350 with the option to add a separate Tripper unit with a digital colour display as an optional extra, providing turn-by-turn navigation along with call alerts. The Jawa 350 features an analogue instrument console without any digital connectivity.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh

Pricing And Rivals:

SpecificationsHero Mavrick 440Royal Enfield  Classic 350Honda H’ness CB350Jawa 350Harley-Davidson X440
Number of Variants offered36413
Prices Ex-showroom, DelhiRs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakhRs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakhRs 2.09 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakhRs 2.14 lakhRs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.79 lakh

On comparing the sticker prices, the Classic 350 might have the lowest starting price, but that is for the single-channel ABS variant. The dual-channel variants start from Rs 2.02 lakh, thus making the Hero Mavrick 440 the most accessible motorcycle here. The most expensive here is undoubtedly the Harley-Davidson X440, but is also equipped with premium cycle parts and instrumentation, and not to forget the brand recall. 

In terms of variant options, Jawa offers the 350 in only a single variant, followed by Mavrick 440 and X440 with three, and the Honda H’ness CB350 with four, including the addition of the Legacy Edition. Royal Enfield offers the maximum variants for the Classic 350 depending on the colours, chromed parts and the ABS hardware.

# Hero Mavrick 440 specifications# Hero Mavrick 440 competition# Hero Mavrick 440 rivals# Hero Mavrick 440 features# Hero Mavrick 440 price# News# Cover Story# bike# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.5 Lakh
₹ 43,362/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Fortuner, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2016 Toyota Fortuner
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 25.99 Lakh
₹ 58,206/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-19259 second ago

The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6431 second ago

The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.

VinFast To Commence Construction Of EV Manufacturing Plant In India On February 25
VinFast To Commence Construction Of EV Manufacturing Plant In India On February 25
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The new plant will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and will entail an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore

Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India
Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.

Have a Paytm Fastag On Your Car? Here Is The Easiest Way To Deactivate It
Have a Paytm Fastag On Your Car? Here Is The Easiest Way To Deactivate It
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Fastags issued by the Paytm Payments Bank cannot be recharged from March 15, 2024.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.

Will The Yamaha R1 & R1M Be Discontinued Globally?
Will The Yamaha R1 & R1M Be Discontinued Globally?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Production of the Yamaha R1 and R1M are expected to be stopped as reported in the UK media.

Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.

2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled
2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year

Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?

Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 days ago

With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved