Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 15, 2024

Highlights

  • Prices of Hero Mavrick 440 start from Rs. 1.99 lakh
  • Price of RE Bullet 350 start at Rs. 1.74 lakh
  • Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh

Prices for the Hero Mavrick 440 are out, with the base model priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh, mid model priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh and the top model priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Hero Mavrick 440 has the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the Honda CB 350 and the Jawa 350 in its sights, in the entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment. And of course, the Triumph Speed 400 will be a strong rival to the Mavrick 440. Bookings for the motorcycle have begun and deliveries will start in April 2024.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.99 Lakh

 

The company is also offering a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ which will be available to customers who book the Mavrick 440 before 15th March. They will get a customised Mavrick kit, consisting of accessories and merchandise worth Rs.10,000.

Hero Mavrick 440Royal Enfield Bullet 350Jawa 350Triumph Speed 400Honda CB 350
Rs. 1.99 lakh to Rs. 2.24 lakhRs. 1.74 lakh to Rs. 2.16 lakhRs. 2.15 lakh Rs. 2.33 lakhRs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.18 lakh

 

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The big rival to the Mavrick will be the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Launched last year, the Bullet 350 is priced from Rs. 1.74 lakh, going up to Rs. 2.16 lakh. Different colour options of the Bullet 350 are priced differently, with the specifications and features staying the same. There is a difference of Rs. 24,000 between the base model of the Bullet and Mavrick 440. The top-spec models of both motorcycles have a difference of just Rs. 8,000. But what needs to mentioned is that the Mavrick does get a bigger engine, with more power and torque and more features in terms of Bluetooth connectivity, digital console, turn-by-turn navigation and so on.

 

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Jawa 350

The Jawa 350 was recently launched in the country at a price of Rs. 2.15 lakh, which sits bang in the middle of the price range of the Hero Mavrick 440. And while the Jawa 350 gets significant updates, the Mavrick 440 still gets a bigger and a more powerful engine along with more features.   

 

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh, which is just Rs. 9,000 more than the top-spec model of the Mavrick 440. The Mavrick gets slightly more features but the Speed 400 gets a more powerful engine, making more power and torque. There is no connectivity option on the Speed 400, but maverick 440 offers Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

 

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Honda CB 350

Lastly, the Honda CB350 is yet another rival to the Mavrick 440. Its prices start from Rs. 2 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.18 lakh, with the top-spec variant about Rs. 6,000 cheaper than the top model of the Mavrick 440. The Honda CB350 has a smaller engine and makes lesser power and torque than the Mavrick 440. The features set on both motorcycles is more or less the same, with Hero edging slightly ahead of the Honda. 

