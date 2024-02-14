Login

Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh

With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero Mavrick 440 prices announced
  • Prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh going up to Rs 2.24 lakh depending on the variant
  • Bookings start from today, while deliveries to commence from April onwards

Ushering the introduction of a new motorcycle in the under 500cc premium segment, Hero MotoCorp has announced the prices of the all-new Mavrick 440. Available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top, the prices of the Mavrick 440 are, Rs 1.99 lakh, Rs 2.14 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively (All prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India). Bookings of the motorcycle have started from today at Rs 5,000, while deliveries are expected to commence from April onwards. Notably, Hero has also introduced a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ program that is available to buyers who book the Mavrick 440 before March 15th. Under this offer, buyers will receive a customised Mavrick kit consisting of accessories and merchandise worth Rs 10,000.


With the Mavrick 440 added to Hero’s lineup, it is now the highest displacement motorcycle in the product portfolio. Built using the platform of the X440, a result of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, the Mavrick 440 is a roadster featuring an assertive and forward mass design. The motorcycle sports a muscular fuel tank with prominent tank extensions, a bold round LED headlamp, a stepped one-piece saddle, digital instrumentation and more.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024

Although the Mavrick 440 is marketed as a roadster, the riding ergonomics have been crafted keeping comfort in check. The motorcycle has an upright riding stance thanks to the sculpted spacious seat, neutral-set footpegs and wide handlebar. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with a ground clearance of 175 mm, a telescopic fork setup at the front and 7-step twin shocks at the rear. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Built around a trellis frame, the Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled TorqX motor that is capable of producing 27 bhp@6000 rpm and 36Nm@4000rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The torque curve has been tuned to offer over 90 per cent of the peak torque at about 2,000rpm, giving it strong low-end performance which should make the Mavrick 440 a peppy motorcycle to ride in the city and effortless to ride out on the highways. 

On the tech front, the Mavrick 440 is equipped with negative display digital instrumentation that is equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, low fuel indicator, distance to empty and a few more features. The unit also has eSIM-based connectivity providing the user with additional features like remote tracking and access to over 35 functions through the Connected 2.0 app.

 

Hero is offering the Mavrick 440 in five colour options that have been spread across the three variants. While the base variant is available only in Arctic White, the mid variant is available in Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The top-spec variant is available in two colours – Phantom Black and Enigma Black.

# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick 440 price# Hero Mavrick features# Hero Mavrick launched# Hero Marvick 400 India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Latest News# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18898 second ago

The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering

Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024
Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.

Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Today: What To Expect
Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Today: What To Expect
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring the Mavrick 440 as its new flagship but the brand will also preview a host of new offerings at Hero World 2024.

Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440

Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 days ago

New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved