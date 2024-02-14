Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh

Ushering the introduction of a new motorcycle in the under 500cc premium segment, Hero MotoCorp has announced the prices of the all-new Mavrick 440. Available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top, the prices of the Mavrick 440 are, Rs 1.99 lakh, Rs 2.14 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively (All prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India). Bookings of the motorcycle have started from today at Rs 5,000, while deliveries are expected to commence from April onwards. Notably, Hero has also introduced a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ program that is available to buyers who book the Mavrick 440 before March 15th. Under this offer, buyers will receive a customised Mavrick kit consisting of accessories and merchandise worth Rs 10,000.



With the Mavrick 440 added to Hero’s lineup, it is now the highest displacement motorcycle in the product portfolio. Built using the platform of the X440, a result of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, the Mavrick 440 is a roadster featuring an assertive and forward mass design. The motorcycle sports a muscular fuel tank with prominent tank extensions, a bold round LED headlamp, a stepped one-piece saddle, digital instrumentation and more.

Although the Mavrick 440 is marketed as a roadster, the riding ergonomics have been crafted keeping comfort in check. The motorcycle has an upright riding stance thanks to the sculpted spacious seat, neutral-set footpegs and wide handlebar. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with a ground clearance of 175 mm, a telescopic fork setup at the front and 7-step twin shocks at the rear. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Built around a trellis frame, the Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled TorqX motor that is capable of producing 27 bhp@6000 rpm and 36Nm@4000rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The torque curve has been tuned to offer over 90 per cent of the peak torque at about 2,000rpm, giving it strong low-end performance which should make the Mavrick 440 a peppy motorcycle to ride in the city and effortless to ride out on the highways.

On the tech front, the Mavrick 440 is equipped with negative display digital instrumentation that is equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, low fuel indicator, distance to empty and a few more features. The unit also has eSIM-based connectivity providing the user with additional features like remote tracking and access to over 35 functions through the Connected 2.0 app.

Hero is offering the Mavrick 440 in five colour options that have been spread across the three variants. While the base variant is available only in Arctic White, the mid variant is available in Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The top-spec variant is available in two colours – Phantom Black and Enigma Black.