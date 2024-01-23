Login

Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024

Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on January 23, 2024

Story
  • The motorcycle will be available in three variants, and five colour options in total.
  • The motorcycle's price announcement is slated for February 2024.
  • Equipped with a mildly-retuned version of the 440 cc engine that powers the Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero MotoCorp has finally revealed the Mavrick 440, its new roadster motorcycle at Hero World 2024. The motorcycle was unveiled alongside the all-new Xtreme 125R. While based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440, the Mavrick 440 features a radically different design from the latter. The motorcycle will be available in three variants, and five colour options in total. The opening of bookings, followed by the price announcement, will occur in February 2024. Deliveries for the motorcycle are slated to commence in April 2024.

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000

The motorcycle will be available in three variants, and five colour options in total

 

Visually, the Mavrick 440's design is more in line with a neo-retro roadster, with a large, sporty-looking fuel tank and silver accents. Up front, it gets a round, all-LED headlamp, with twin DRLs. The motorcycle is equipped with an LCD digital instrument cluster with features such as call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. Towards the rear, it gets a scooped-out seat with a H-pattern taillamp. The motorcycle sports alloy wheels which are offered in a dual-tone shade in the mid and higher variants.

Visually, the Mavrick 440's design is more in line with a neo-retro roadster

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Mavrick 440 is suspended by a telescopic front fork setup, a shift from the Harley-Davidson X440’s USD fork setup. The rear, on the other hand, features a dual-shock setup. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024

 

On the powertrain front, the Hero Mavrick 440 is equipped with a mildly-retuned version of the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Harley-Davidson X440. The motor produces 27 bhp and 36 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Mavrick# Hero World 2024# Roadster motorcycle# Harley-Davidson X440# Hero Mavrick 440
