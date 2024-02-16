Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 16, 2024
Highlights
- Hero Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants
- Prices range from Rs. 1.99 lakh to Rs. 2.24 lakh
- Engine specifications stay the same in all variants
The Hero Mavrick 440 is the company’s flagship model along with being its most expensive model ever. It reflects the importance of the 300-400 cc motorcycle segment in India along with the opportunities that arise out of the Hero MotoCorp-Harley-Davidson partnership. All variants of the Mavrick 440 get the same 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India
Prices of the motorcycle are out, with bookings now open and deliveries beginning in April 2024. The motorcycle will be available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top. There is some differentiation with respect to features, colours and pricing and here’s a lowdown on all three variants of the Mavrick 440.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Base
The base variant of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it is available in just one colour – Artic White. The motorcycle also gets matte silver tank shrouds and blacked out parts. The base variant rides on spoked wheels with tubed tyres. Hero isn’t offering Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity on the base Mavrick 440 either.
Mid
The Mid model of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it is offered in two colours – Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The Mid variant gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, but it still doesn’t get Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity. Rest, other features, and specifications stay the same.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Top
The Top variant of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it will be available in two colours – Phantom Black and Enigma Black. Yes, the bike gets two different shades of black in the top spec trim. The motorcycle also gets a different, digital instrument console with Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity that offers SMS/Call alerts, Turn-By-Turn navigation and so on. The Top model also gets diamond-cut alloys with tubeless tyres and 3D badging on the fuel tank instead of just stickers on the other two variants.
