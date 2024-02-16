Login

Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained

The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants
  • Prices range from Rs. 1.99 lakh to Rs. 2.24 lakh
  • Engine specifications stay the same in all variants

The Hero Mavrick 440 is the company’s flagship model along with being its most expensive model ever. It reflects the importance of the 300-400 cc motorcycle segment in India along with the opportunities that arise out of the Hero MotoCorp-Harley-Davidson partnership. All variants of the Mavrick 440 get the same 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India

 

Prices of the motorcycle are out, with bookings now open and deliveries beginning in April 2024. The motorcycle will be available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top. There is some differentiation with respect to features, colours and pricing and here’s a lowdown on all three variants of the Mavrick 440. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Base

The base variant of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it is available in just one colour – Artic White. The motorcycle also gets matte silver tank shrouds and blacked out parts. The base variant rides on spoked wheels with tubed tyres. Hero isn’t offering Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity on the base Mavrick 440 either. 

Mid

The Mid model of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it is offered in two colours – Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The Mid variant gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, but it still doesn’t get Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity. Rest, other features, and specifications stay the same. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights

Top

The Top variant of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it will be available in two colours – Phantom Black and Enigma Black. Yes, the bike gets two different shades of black in the top spec trim. The motorcycle also gets a different, digital instrument console with Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity that offers SMS/Call alerts, Turn-By-Turn navigation and so on. The Top model also gets diamond-cut alloys with tubeless tyres and 3D badging on the fuel tank instead of just stickers on the other two variants. 

# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick# Mavrick 440# Hero MotoCorp# Variants Explained# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 24 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 MG Hector, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2020 MG Hector
  • 39,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 33,309/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.85 Lakh
₹ 6,383/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,925 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 49 Lakh
₹ 1,09,743/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.4
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.

Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs

F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.

Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 days ago

With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.

Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
Hero Surge S32 Showcased; 3-Wheeler That Can Transform Into An Electric Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

Surge offers three cargo variants and one passenger-carrying variant (e-rickshaw) for the vehicle.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved