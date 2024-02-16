Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained

The Hero Mavrick 440 is the company’s flagship model along with being its most expensive model ever. It reflects the importance of the 300-400 cc motorcycle segment in India along with the opportunities that arise out of the Hero MotoCorp-Harley-Davidson partnership. All variants of the Mavrick 440 get the same 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Prices of the motorcycle are out, with bookings now open and deliveries beginning in April 2024. The motorcycle will be available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top. There is some differentiation with respect to features, colours and pricing and here’s a lowdown on all three variants of the Mavrick 440.

Base

The base variant of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it is available in just one colour – Artic White. The motorcycle also gets matte silver tank shrouds and blacked out parts. The base variant rides on spoked wheels with tubed tyres. Hero isn’t offering Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity on the base Mavrick 440 either.

Mid

The Mid model of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it is offered in two colours – Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The Mid variant gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, but it still doesn’t get Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity. Rest, other features, and specifications stay the same.

Top

The Top variant of the Mavrick 440 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom) and it will be available in two colours – Phantom Black and Enigma Black. Yes, the bike gets two different shades of black in the top spec trim. The motorcycle also gets a different, digital instrument console with Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity that offers SMS/Call alerts, Turn-By-Turn navigation and so on. The Top model also gets diamond-cut alloys with tubeless tyres and 3D badging on the fuel tank instead of just stickers on the other two variants.