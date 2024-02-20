Login

Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?

Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?
loader

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for Hero Mavrick 440 begin at Rs. 1.99 lakh
  • Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp's flagship product
  • Based on made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, and the world’s largest by volume, there’s more than one way to describe Hero MotoCorp, the giant of the global two-wheeler industry. With presence in over 40 countries, Hero MotoCorp has over 110 million customers, and has continued to lead market sales with its bestselling mass market motorcycles, led by the Hero Splendor year on year for over two decades. But for Hero, the premium motorcycle segment has not been as successful, though slowly and surely, the company has been making rapid strides into developing technology and world class products, backed by a very competent R&D and product development team. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review

 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024

 

Hero Mavrick 440 Key Features:

  • Contemporary mass forward muscular roadster design
  • Based on 440 cc single-cylinder, 2V SOHC engine
  • Available in three variants priced from ₹ 1.99 lakh - ₹ 2.24 Lakh
  • Top variant gets diamond cut alloys and Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity
  • Base variant gets wire spoke wheels with tube-type tyres

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp's most expensive product, although it's still priced competitively.

 

Last year, Harley-Davidson teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the X440, a single-cylinder model manufactured in India. Now, Hero has released its own version, the Mavrick 440, using the same engine and frame but with a unique twist. Priced between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Mavrick 440 is Hero's priciest offering, but it’s priced competitively, and is aiming to take on the growing 250-500 cc motorcycle market. With its original design and competitive pricing, will the Mavrick 440 live up to expectations?

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review

 

The 440 cc, single-cylinder, 2V, SOHC engine is smooth and refined, and has good low and mid-range grunt.

 

The 440cc platform is quite impressive, as we’ve found out during our time with the Harley-Davidson X440, as well as the new Mavrick 440. If it wasn’t for timing, the H-D X440 could certainly have had more chatter, and more exposure. But the launch of the Triumph 400s, followed by the Royal Enfield Himalayan completely overshadowed the X440 last year. Now, in the beginning of 2024, Hero will be hoping for some vindication with the 440 platform in the form of the Mavrick 440. The question is – will it be able to establish Hero’s dominance in the premium segment.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Variants Explained

 

The Hero Mavrick 440 must leave a lasting impression as Hero MotoCorp's flagship motorcycle.

 

Capability and engineering notwithstanding, the biggest challenge for the Mavrick 440 will be perception. Although opinions on the design and styling are subjective, at first glance, the Mavrick 440 will need to make a significant impression in the minds of consumers, as Hero MotoCorp’s most expensive, and most powerful motorcycle. For a brand, which had the iconic first-generation Karizma, the current Karizma XMR has failed to even get anywhere close to the charisma and fan following of its predecessor. In 2024, when there’s competition from the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the Jawa 350 as well as its sibling, the Harley-Davidson X440 in the same segment, perception and brand reputation will play as much important roles as the product itself. The Mavrick 440 must not only excel in performance but also win over consumers' hearts to succeed in the competitive market.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals - Price Comparison

 

car&bike has been impressed with the Hero Mavrick 440 during the first ride experience.

 

From most accounts, the Hero Mavrick 440 certainly seems to deliver as a well-rounded and impressive motorcycle. It has the right heart, the character, and the poise. But as Hero MotoCorp’s flagship product, the jury is still out if the Mavrick 440 will be able to become a ‘hero’ product for the company. The Mavrick 440 certainly doesn’t seem to follow the tried and tested design formula of what a successful roadster with a long-stroke engine should be. And that is commendable. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

 

The biggest challenges for the Hero Mavrick 440 will be to establish premium appeal and desirability - factors which the consumer will look for in its segment.

 

The Mavrick 440 has its distinct persona and does seem to manage a striking pose from some angles. But does it ooze premium appeal? Will it win hearts with its styling, and tempt anyone to grab the keys and take it out for a spin to find out how it is? Those are questions time will answer, and those answers will determine if the Mavrick 440 will be able to create magic for Hero MotoCorp. For now, we’re hopeful, and look forward to spending some more time with the Mavrick 440 to see how it is eventually to live with. Watch this space for more.

 

Hero Mavrick 440 Photo Gallery:

 

 

Hero Mavrick 440 Technical Specifications:

 

Hero Mavrick 440Specs
Engine Displacement440 cc
Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, air/oil-cooled, 2V, SOHC
Maximum Power27 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque36 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Bore X Stroke79.6 mm x 88.4 mm
Compression Ratio9.65:1
Clutch TypeWet, Multi-plate, Assist & Slipper 
Transmission6-Speed
Frame TypeTrellis Frame Body
Front Suspension43 mm telescopic, 130 mm stroke
Rear Suspension7 step adjustable twin shock
Front BrakeDisc (320 mm)
Rear BrakeDisc (240 mm)
Front Tyre Size110/70-17
Rear Tyre Size150/60-17
Fuel Tank Capacity13.5 litres
Ground Clearance175 mm
Saddle Height803 mm
Kerb WeightAlloy - 187 kg, Spoke - 191 kg
# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick 440 Design# Hero Mavrick 440 Review# Hero Mavrick 440 Features# Hero Mavrick 440 Performance# Hero Mavrick 440 Highlights# Bikes# Auto Industry# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Waymo Updates Fleet-Wide Software In US To Address Potential Collision Concerns
Waymo Updates Fleet-Wide Software In US To Address Potential Collision Concerns
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13250 second ago

As a preventive measure tWaymo developed and deployed an expedited software update between December 20, 2023, and January 12, 2024, to address the issue.

2018 Jaguar I-Pace Formerly Owned By King Charles Up For Auction
2018 Jaguar I-Pace Formerly Owned By King Charles Up For Auction
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11030 second ago

The I-Pace was part of the Royal Family's fleet of cars between September 2018 and December 2021.

Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test
Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9619 second ago

The new motorcycles are set to be piloted by riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales

Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
loader By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.

Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar
Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Based on the C8 Corvette, the new Beast is limited to just 20 units and can be optioned with ballistics protection.

Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.

One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

It comes with a special capsule collection of bespoke clothing from Private White V.C.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Triumph has reworked the engine to improve refinement and low-end performance along with making changes to the rider ergonomics.

Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions

Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner
Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner
loader By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Mavrick 440 is the Hero’s latest and newest flagship motorcycle to join the portfolio

Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
loader By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
loader By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
loader By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

5 days ago

With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved