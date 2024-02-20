Opinion: Will The Mavrick 440 Make Magic For Hero MotoCorp?

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, and the world’s largest by volume, there’s more than one way to describe Hero MotoCorp, the giant of the global two-wheeler industry. With presence in over 40 countries, Hero MotoCorp has over 110 million customers, and has continued to lead market sales with its bestselling mass market motorcycles, led by the Hero Splendor year on year for over two decades. But for Hero, the premium motorcycle segment has not been as successful, though slowly and surely, the company has been making rapid strides into developing technology and world class products, backed by a very competent R&D and product development team.

Hero Mavrick 440 Key Features:

Contemporary mass forward muscular roadster design

Based on 440 cc single-cylinder, 2V SOHC engine

Available in three variants priced from ₹ 1.99 lakh - ₹ 2.24 Lakh

Top variant gets diamond cut alloys and Bluetooth/Smartphone connectivity

Base variant gets wire spoke wheels with tube-type tyres

The Hero Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp's most expensive product, although it's still priced competitively.

Last year, Harley-Davidson teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the X440, a single-cylinder model manufactured in India. Now, Hero has released its own version, the Mavrick 440, using the same engine and frame but with a unique twist. Priced between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Mavrick 440 is Hero's priciest offering, but it’s priced competitively, and is aiming to take on the growing 250-500 cc motorcycle market. With its original design and competitive pricing, will the Mavrick 440 live up to expectations?

The 440 cc, single-cylinder, 2V, SOHC engine is smooth and refined, and has good low and mid-range grunt.

The 440cc platform is quite impressive, as we’ve found out during our time with the Harley-Davidson X440, as well as the new Mavrick 440. If it wasn’t for timing, the H-D X440 could certainly have had more chatter, and more exposure. But the launch of the Triumph 400s, followed by the Royal Enfield Himalayan completely overshadowed the X440 last year. Now, in the beginning of 2024, Hero will be hoping for some vindication with the 440 platform in the form of the Mavrick 440. The question is – will it be able to establish Hero’s dominance in the premium segment.

The Hero Mavrick 440 must leave a lasting impression as Hero MotoCorp's flagship motorcycle.

Capability and engineering notwithstanding, the biggest challenge for the Mavrick 440 will be perception. Although opinions on the design and styling are subjective, at first glance, the Mavrick 440 will need to make a significant impression in the minds of consumers, as Hero MotoCorp’s most expensive, and most powerful motorcycle. For a brand, which had the iconic first-generation Karizma, the current Karizma XMR has failed to even get anywhere close to the charisma and fan following of its predecessor. In 2024, when there’s competition from the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the Jawa 350 as well as its sibling, the Harley-Davidson X440 in the same segment, perception and brand reputation will play as much important roles as the product itself. The Mavrick 440 must not only excel in performance but also win over consumers' hearts to succeed in the competitive market.

car&bike has been impressed with the Hero Mavrick 440 during the first ride experience.

From most accounts, the Hero Mavrick 440 certainly seems to deliver as a well-rounded and impressive motorcycle. It has the right heart, the character, and the poise. But as Hero MotoCorp’s flagship product, the jury is still out if the Mavrick 440 will be able to become a ‘hero’ product for the company. The Mavrick 440 certainly doesn’t seem to follow the tried and tested design formula of what a successful roadster with a long-stroke engine should be. And that is commendable.

The biggest challenges for the Hero Mavrick 440 will be to establish premium appeal and desirability - factors which the consumer will look for in its segment.

The Mavrick 440 has its distinct persona and does seem to manage a striking pose from some angles. But does it ooze premium appeal? Will it win hearts with its styling, and tempt anyone to grab the keys and take it out for a spin to find out how it is? Those are questions time will answer, and those answers will determine if the Mavrick 440 will be able to create magic for Hero MotoCorp. For now, we’re hopeful, and look forward to spending some more time with the Mavrick 440 to see how it is eventually to live with. Watch this space for more.

Hero Mavrick 440 Photo Gallery:

Hero Mavrick 440 Technical Specifications: