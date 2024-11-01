Login
New Hero Mavrick Variant To Debut At EICMA 2024

Short teaser video on social media provides a glimpse of the front of the motorcycle with few other details available.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New variant could be scrambler or a smaller displacement derivative
  • Hero to unveil four new models at EICMA 2024
  • Also expected to unveil an updated XPulse and Karizma with a new 250 cc engine

Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that it will be unveiling four new two-wheelers at the upcoming EICMA 2024 show in Milan. Among the new Hero two-wheelers to be unveiled at the international motorcycle show is expected to be a new derivative of the Hero Mavrick 440 launched at the start of the year. The company has released a teaser video on Instagram which gives an indication of what one of these motorcycles will be.

 

Also read: Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked

 Hero Mavrick EICMA 2024 1

The teaser video shows a frontal image of a motorcycle, ending with a close up shot of the headlamp, ending with text saying ‘The Future of Mobility Is Here.’ A brightened up screen grab of the motorcycle closing into the frame shows that the number plate holder bears the nameplate Mavrick with finer print below it, though it is not really legible.

 

Also read: Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024
 

undefined

Also Read: Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?

 

The headlamps shape and positioning of the turn signals on the fascia too are similar to the existing Mavrick 440 suggesting that we could be looking at a new derivative of the motorcycle. The new model could be a smaller displacement sibling to Hero’s largest displacement motorcycle and could feature the brand’s new 250 cc mill which is slated to debut at EICMA 2024. Or, the other exciting possibility could be another variant of the Mavrick 440, something which we have been expecting for some time now. Will Hero finally showcase the scrambler based on the Mavrick 440? All will be known in just a few days. Stay tuned to carandbike as we bring you all the exciting action from Milan! 
 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 250 To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2024

 

Hero MotoCorp is expected to showcase multiple two-wheeler models at the EICMA 2025 show with its all-new 250 cc powerplant including an updated XPulse as well as a new Karizma. That aside, the brand is also likely to showcase a new model under its Vida electric two-wheeler family.

