Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024

The EICMA 2024 Motor Show in Milan, Italy, is just around the corner, and Indian two-wheeler brands are gearing up to reveal their latest creation this year. Among others, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, by volume, has teased what’s on their menu for this year’s EICMA, which is set to take place from November 5 to 10, 2024.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 250 To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2024

The four two-wheelers aligned together in a black background showcase just their silhouette, making it challenging to label one. However, we know that the updated and bigger XPulse is on the cards, which will not only get a larger displacement engine but is also expected to receive tweaks in the form of design styling along with adequate changes in its cycle parts to justify the adventure tourer tag.

Also Read: Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?

In addition to this, the two-wheeler manufacturer has recently filed a design patent that appears to portray a more powerful iteration of the Karizma XMR. The leaked design patent image reveals features like winglets, an updated fairing, and an upside-down fork setup, hinting that it could be the Karizma XMR 250. This version of the motorcycle might be a strong contender at EICMA 2024.

Coming to the brand’s electric arm, Vida. The teaser, however, has the name Vida attached to it, but it is difficult to say what could be showcased at the moment. Hero MotoCorp has been selling the Vida V1 electric scooter in India for two years now, and earlier this year, it gained a new variant. Since they were among the last manufacturers to enter the electric vehicle space in 2022, we anticipate some action from Vida at EICMA 2024.

More details about the new, updated, and revised motorcycles will be out of the box in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to this space.